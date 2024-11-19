Firebase

Learn to build and run AI powered apps at Firebase Demo Day ‘24

NOV 19, 2024
Yasmin Gehman Product Marketing Manager Firebase

Welcome to Firebase Demo Day 2024

We just released 8 bite sized demo videos to showcase how Firebase helps you build and run AI-powered apps. We’ll show you how to use new Firebase products and features like Firebase Genkit, Vertex AI in Firebase, Gemini in Firebase and Firebase App Hosting, to build AI features into your existing applications, monitor their performance, and create great experiences for your users.

To bring these concepts to life, we'll take you on an app dev journey through Compass, our sample travel app. We’ll demonstrate how you can use Firebase to create features like personalized recommendations, smart itineraries, AI-powered chatbots, and more. Follow along as we highlight how you can leverage Firebase tools to add the same cutting-edge functionality to your own apps.


Watch Firebase Demo Day 2024 from anywhere at any time, at your own pace.



Demos to build AI-powered features

Watch as we transform our travel app with the power of Firebase and AI. Our build demos show you how to build and deploy AI features with new Firebase products like Vertex AI, Genkit and Firebase Hosting, all while leveraging Firebase's fully managed infrastructure to get to market quickly and securely.


Call Gemini from your Android app

Integrate the power of Gemini directly into your Android app using the native Vertex AI in Firebase SDK for Android to make calls to Gemini.

Call Gemini from your iOS app

Use the native Vertex AI in Firebase SDK for Apple platforms to make calls to Gemini, construct a chat, and run inference on files stored in Firebase Storage.

Implementing Retrieval Augmented Generation using Genkit and Gemini

Connect your app's data for personalized experiences and improved responses by implementing Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) using Firebase, Genkit, and Gemini.

Craft AI apps with Tool Calling

Enhance your app's functionality with Genkit by using tool calling to connect your app with external APIs, such as a weather service, to provide users with real-time information.

Deploy a Genkit flow with App Hosting

Call a Genkit flow from a Next.js application and deploy it seamlessly to Firebase App Hosting to launch new features quickly.

Demos to run, monitor, and optimize your apps

Use Firebase to launch, monitor, and continuously improve our AI-powered travel app. Our run demos show you how to gain valuable insights with AI Monitoring, automate testing with the AI Testing Agent, and even personalize user experiences with Remote Config, all to help you deliver the best possible app experience.


Monitoring Firebase Genkit in production

Use Firebase AI Monitoring to understand overall feature health, debug stability issues, and identify content quality issues that may indicate problems with your LLM prompts and Genkit Flows.

Firebase AI Testing Agent

Firebase AI Testing Agent automates your app testing to reduce errors and cost, and increase efficiency. All you need to do is write a test goal, and the Agent does the rest.

Rollout AI features with confidence

Use Firebase Remote Config to fine-tune and personalize generative AI features in your app. Change AI prompts or tune model parameters, and use AI assistance in Crashlytics to fix issues in your app faster than ever before.

Tune into #AskFirebase on November 21st for Questions

Have questions about a demo, product or feature? We’re hosting a special edition of Firebase After Hours for Demo Day ‘24 to make sure you get all your questions answered. Whether it’s about use cases, best practices, further explanations or deeper looks into features and products, feel free to drop your inquiries on this X thread and tune into the live stream this Thursday, November 21st, at 9:30am - 11:00am PST.


In the meantime, be sure to follow us on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn and join the conversation using #FirebaseDemoDay.

