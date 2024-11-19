Learn to build and run AI powered apps at Firebase Demo Day ‘24

Welcome to Firebase Demo Day 2024

We just released 8 bite sized demo videos to showcase how Firebase helps you build and run AI-powered apps. We’ll show you how to use new Firebase products and features like Firebase Genkit, Vertex AI in Firebase, Gemini in Firebase and Firebase App Hosting, to build AI features into your existing applications, monitor their performance, and create great experiences for your users.

To bring these concepts to life, we'll take you on an app dev journey through Compass, our sample travel app. We’ll demonstrate how you can use Firebase to create features like personalized recommendations, smart itineraries, AI-powered chatbots, and more. Follow along as we highlight how you can leverage Firebase tools to add the same cutting-edge functionality to your own apps.



Watch Firebase Demo Day 2024 from anywhere at any time, at your own pace.







Demos to build AI-powered features

Watch as we transform our travel app with the power of Firebase and AI. Our build demos show you how to build and deploy AI features with new Firebase products like Vertex AI, Genkit and Firebase Hosting, all while leveraging Firebase's fully managed infrastructure to get to market quickly and securely.



Call Gemini from your Android app

Integrate the power of Gemini directly into your Android app using the native Vertex AI in Firebase SDK for Android to make calls to Gemini.