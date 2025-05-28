Adding support for Google Pay within Android WebView

Does your Android App embed a web checkout process by using a WebView?

We are happy to announce that Google Pay is now supported within Android WebView. This feature is available in WebView starting with version 137.



How does Google Pay within Android WebView work?

The solution uses the Payment Request API which allows launching Android payment apps when the website is embedded inside of a WebView.

Starting with Google Play Services 25.18.30 (available today), Google Pay will trigger the native payment sheet which means user device tokens will be available for facilitation when triggered from within a WebView.



What changes are required for my App?

Since the Payment Request API will be disabled by default for WebView, the following simple changes need to be implemented:

Add (or update) build dependency: