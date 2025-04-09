Cloud / Firebase / Gemini / Google AI Studio

Unlock your potential: Discover the enhanced Google Developer Program

APR 09, 2025
Jeanine Banks Vice President & General Manager Developer X

The Google Developer Program is evolving. We're introducing AI-powered tools and expanded resources designed to help you build faster, smarter and more effectively with Google’s technologies.

In today’s fast-paced development landscape, having the right toolkit is crucial. We’ve listened to your feedback and are delivering updates that will enable you to focus on what matters most: creating exceptional AI applications.


Unlock your full potential with Google Developer Program Premium: Now infused with AI

The Google Developer Program premium membership ($299/year) is an enhanced set of resources designed to provide developers with more advanced capabilities, including access to Google’s latest AI tools. Think of it as your catalyst for growth with advanced tools and dedicated support at every phase of your development journey.

Today, we are adding some new ways you can experience the power of Google’s AI:

  • Enhanced Coding Assistance with Gemini Code Assist Standard: Access paid Gemini in Firebase features and Gemini Code Assist to instantly boost your coding efficiency. Write high-quality code, faster, and with greater confidence.

  • Increased Capacity with Firebase Studio Workspaces: Get more room to build! Project IDX is now part of Firebase Studio. With premium, you get 30 Firebase Studio workspaces, providing greater flexibility to handle complex projects and scale your applications.

  • Experiment with the Latest Models: Dive into API-driven AI with a $50 GenAI developer credit for Google AI Studio and Google Cloud Vertex AI. Experiment with cutting-edge Gemini, Imagen, and Veo models and integrate powerful AI capabilities into your application.

  • Access to Premium Google AI Features: Premium members receive a 3-month free trial of Google One AI Premium. Enjoy Gemini Advanced, NotebookLM Plus, increased storage, and much more.

We've also improved the premium benefits dashboard. Log in to see all your benefits and easily activate them in one place.

Google Developer Program premium preview

Introducing Google Developer Program Enterprise: Powering team innovation

For organizations looking to empower their development teams, the Google Developer Program now has an Enterprise offering, a safe and affordable way to explore Google Cloud and its AI capabilities. This offering is a company-managed subscription with a few features:

  • Flexible Access to Google Cloud: Google Cloud Developer sandbox projects provide a risk-managed environment with access to the full range of Google Cloud products, complete with guardrail controls and cost management set by your organization. It includes $150 USD in Google Cloud credit per developer per month.

  • AI-Powered Development for Teams: Gemini Code Assist Enterprise offers an AI-powered application development solution customizable to your private source code repositories, and integrated with various Google Cloud services.

  • Team-Wide Learning Resources: Unlimited access to over 700 on-demand, hands-on labs and skills badges on Google Skills Boost for organizations is included, providing continuous learning opportunities for development teams.


Standard just got better: More resources, flexibility, and access to product previews

We've enhanced the experience available for all Google Developer Program members. Starting today, all members of the Google Developer Program will have exclusive access to sign up for product previews for Gemini Code Assist agents.

These agents translate natural language requests into multi-step, multi-file solutions – deployed at your command to migrate between SDK versions, write tests, build new features, generate technical docs, perform code reviews, and more.

We’ve also doubled the number of Firebase Studio workspaces for standard memberships from 5 to 10 at no cost, providing more resources for your projects.

Firebase Studio preview

Get started today

Whether you're an early-career developer seeking to enhance your skills, an independent developer needing advanced tools, or an enterprise developer looking to upskill and drive efficiency for your team, the Google Developer Program has something for you.

Join the program to access these new benefits, connect with a thriving community, and unlock your full potential.

Visit developers.google.com/program to learn more.

posted in:
Previous
Next
Related Posts
Announcing the Agent2Agent Protocol (A2A)
Cloud AI Cloud Announcements Industry Trends

Announcing the Agent2Agent Protocol (A2A)

April 9, 2025
Agent Development Kit: Making it easy to build multi-agent applications
AI Announcements

Agent Development Kit: Making it easy to build multi-agent applications

April 9, 2025
Simplified Dataflow Connectors with Managed I/O
Cloud Cloud Announcements Solutions

Simplified Dataflow Connectors with Managed I/O

April 8, 2025