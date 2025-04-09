Unlock your potential: Discover the enhanced Google Developer Program

The Google Developer Program is evolving. We're introducing AI-powered tools and expanded resources designed to help you build faster, smarter and more effectively with Google’s technologies.
In today’s fast-paced development landscape, having the right toolkit is crucial. We’ve listened to your feedback and are delivering updates that will enable you to focus on what matters most: creating exceptional AI applications.
The Google Developer Program premium membership ($299/year) is an enhanced set of resources designed to provide developers with more advanced capabilities, including access to Google’s latest AI tools. Think of it as your catalyst for growth with advanced tools and dedicated support at every phase of your development journey.
Today, we are adding some new ways you can experience the power of Google’s AI:
We've also improved the premium benefits dashboard. Log in to see all your benefits and easily activate them in one place.
For organizations looking to empower their development teams, the Google Developer Program now has an Enterprise offering, a safe and affordable way to explore Google Cloud and its AI capabilities. This offering is a company-managed subscription with a few features:
We've enhanced the experience available for all Google Developer Program members. Starting today, all members of the Google Developer Program will have exclusive access to sign up for product previews for Gemini Code Assist agents.
These agents translate natural language requests into multi-step, multi-file solutions – deployed at your command to migrate between SDK versions, write tests, build new features, generate technical docs, perform code reviews, and more.
We’ve also doubled the number of Firebase Studio workspaces for standard memberships from 5 to 10 at no cost, providing more resources for your projects.
Whether you're an early-career developer seeking to enhance your skills, an independent developer needing advanced tools, or an enterprise developer looking to upskill and drive efficiency for your team, the Google Developer Program has something for you.
Join the program to access these new benefits, connect with a thriving community, and unlock your full potential.
Visit developers.google.com/program to learn more.