Unlock your potential: Discover the enhanced Google Developer Program

The Google Developer Program is evolving. We're introducing AI-powered tools and expanded resources designed to help you build faster, smarter and more effectively with Google’s technologies.

In today’s fast-paced development landscape, having the right toolkit is crucial. We’ve listened to your feedback and are delivering updates that will enable you to focus on what matters most: creating exceptional AI applications.



Unlock your full potential with Google Developer Program Premium: Now infused with AI

The Google Developer Program premium membership ($299/year) is an enhanced set of resources designed to provide developers with more advanced capabilities, including access to Google’s latest AI tools. Think of it as your catalyst for growth with advanced tools and dedicated support at every phase of your development journey.

Today, we are adding some new ways you can experience the power of Google’s AI:

Enhanced Coding Assistance with Gemini Code Assist Standard: Access paid Gemini in Firebase features and Gemini Code Assist to instantly boost your coding efficiency. Write high-quality code, faster, and with greater confidence.

Increased Capacity with Firebase Studio Workspaces: Get more room to build! Project IDX is now part of Firebase Studio. With premium, you get 30 Firebase Studio workspaces, providing greater flexibility to handle complex projects and scale your applications.

Experiment with the Latest Models: Dive into API-driven AI with a $50 GenAI developer credit for Google AI Studio and Google Cloud Vertex AI. Experiment with cutting-edge Gemini, Imagen, and Veo models and integrate powerful AI capabilities into your application.

Access to Premium Google AI Features: Premium members receive a 3-month free trial of Google One AI Premium. Enjoy Gemini Advanced, NotebookLM Plus, increased storage, and much more.

We've also improved the premium benefits dashboard. Log in to see all your benefits and easily activate them in one place.