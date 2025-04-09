Announcing the Agent2Agent Protocol (A2A)

A new era of Agent Interoperability



AI agents offer a unique opportunity to help people be more productive by autonomously handling many daily recurring or complex tasks. Today, enterprises are increasingly building and deploying autonomous agents to help scale, automate and enhance processes throughout the workplace–from ordering new laptops, to aiding customer service representatives, to assisting in supply chain planning.

To maximize the benefits from agentic AI, it is critical for these agents to be able to collaborate in a dynamic, multi-agent ecosystem across siloed data systems and applications. Enabling agents to interoperate with each other, even if they were built by different vendors or in a different framework, will increase autonomy and multiply productivity gains, while lowering long-term costs.



Today, we’re launching a new, open protocol called Agent2Agent (A2A), with support and contributions from more than 50 technology partners like Atlassian, Box, Cohere, Intuit, Langchain, MongoDB, PayPal, Salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, UKG and Workday; and leading service providers including Accenture, BCG, Capgemini, Cognizant, Deloitte, HCLTech, Infosys, KPMG, McKinsey, PwC, TCS, and Wipro. The A2A protocol will allow AI agents to communicate with each other, securely exchange information, and coordinate actions on top of various enterprise platforms or applications. We believe the A2A framework will add significant value for customers, whose AI agents will now be able to work across their entire enterprise application estates.

This collaborative effort signifies a shared vision of a future when AI agents, regardless of their underlying technologies, can seamlessly collaborate to automate complex enterprise workflows and drive unprecedented levels of efficiency and innovation.

A2A is an open protocol that complements Anthropic's Model Context Protocol (MCP), which provides helpful tools and context to agents. Drawing on Google's internal expertise in scaling agentic systems, we designed the A2A protocol to address the challenges we identified in deploying large-scale, multi-agent systems for our customers. A2A empowers developers to build agents capable of connecting with any other agent built using the protocol and offers users the flexibility to combine agents from various providers. Critically, businesses benefit from a standardized method for managing their agents across diverse platforms and cloud environments. We believe this universal interoperability is essential for fully realizing the potential of collaborative AI agents.