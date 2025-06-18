Gemini Code Assist in Apigee API Management now generally available

Today, we're excited to announce the general availability of Gemini Code Assist in Apigee API Management. After a successful preview period with valuable customer feedback, this powerful AI-assisted API development capability is now ready for production use as part of the Gemini Code Assist Enterprise edition.



Accelerating API development with Enterprise Context

In today's digital landscape, APIs serve as the critical connectors between applications, services, and data. However, creating consistent, secure, and well-designed APIs at scale remains challenging for many organizations. Developers must navigate complex specifications, ensure compliance with organizational standards, and avoid creating duplicate or inconsistent APIs.

Gemini Code Assist in Apigee addresses these challenges by combining the power of Google's Gemini models with Apigee's unique Enterprise Context capabilities. By leveraging your organization's existing API ecosystem through API hub, Gemini Code Assist ensures generated APIs consistently align with your established patterns, security schemas, and object structures.



Key features now generally available

Based on customer feedback during the preview period, we've enhanced Gemini Code Assist in Apigee with several powerful capabilities:



Chat interface for API creation

Create API specifications using natural language Gemini Code Assist interface. Simply add @Apigee before your LLM prompt to start designing or updating your API specification, reducing onboarding friction for developers who prefer conversational interfaces over traditional form-based tools.