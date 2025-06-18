Gemini Code Assist in Apigee API Management now generally available

Today, we're excited to announce the general availability of Gemini Code Assist in Apigee API Management. After a successful preview period with valuable customer feedback, this powerful AI-assisted API development capability is now ready for production use as part of the Gemini Code Assist Enterprise edition.
In today's digital landscape, APIs serve as the critical connectors between applications, services, and data. However, creating consistent, secure, and well-designed APIs at scale remains challenging for many organizations. Developers must navigate complex specifications, ensure compliance with organizational standards, and avoid creating duplicate or inconsistent APIs.
Gemini Code Assist in Apigee addresses these challenges by combining the power of Google's Gemini models with Apigee's unique Enterprise Context capabilities. By leveraging your organization's existing API ecosystem through API hub, Gemini Code Assist ensures generated APIs consistently align with your established patterns, security schemas, and object structures.
Based on customer feedback during the preview period, we've enhanced Gemini Code Assist in Apigee with several powerful capabilities:
Create API specifications using natural language Gemini Code Assist interface. Simply add @Apigee before your LLM prompt to start designing or updating your API specification, reducing onboarding friction for developers who prefer conversational interfaces over traditional form-based tools.
Get plain language summaries of the generated API specifications to understand the API and understand at a glance how your enterprise context was used, helping platform teams quickly assess API functionality without diving into technical specifications.
Easily refine your generated API specifications through the chat interface, a top-requested feature during preview, enabling developers to rapidly iterate and perfect their APIs without starting from scratch.
Benefit from improved support for nested objects, ensuring consistent formatting for common elements like addresses or currency formats across different parent objects, helping platform teams maintain governance standards and reduce inconsistencies across their API ecosystem.
Proactively identify when a requested API may duplicate existing functionality, so that you can re-use existing APIs when appropriate rather than creating duplicate endpoints, preventing developers from wasting time on redundant work while helping platform teams reduce API sprawl.
Built with VPC Service Controls compliance, this tool meets stringent enterprise security requirements, enabling platform teams to confidently deploy AI-assisted development within their secure and isolated compliance frameworks.
Gemini Code Assist in Apigee provides a streamlined workflow that accelerates API development while maintaining governance:
1: Create: Generate OpenAPI specifications through natural language prompts
2: Iterate: Update OpenAPI specifications through natural language prompts
3: Test: Deploy mock servers for collaborative testing
4: Publish: Share specifications with your team through API hub
5: Implement: Generate proxies or backend implementations
With each step, Enterprise Context ensures your APIs align with organizational standards while reducing duplication and inconsistency.
Gemini Code Assist in Apigee is available as part of the Gemini Code Assist Enterprise edition. Existing Gemini Code Assist Enterprise customers can access these capabilities immediately within VS Code through Cloud Code and Gemini Chat.
To get started:
1: Install the Cloud Code and Gemini Code Assist extension for VS Code
2: Connect to your Apigee and API hub instances
3: Begin creating APIs with natural language prompts
For detailed instructions, visit our documentation or explore interactive tutorials in the Google Cloud console.
Your feedback drives enhancements in Gemini Code Assist for Apigee, including support for additional IDEs like IntelliJ, the gRPC protocol, style rule enforcement from API Hub, and expanded capabilities for proxy authoring and optimization.
Start building more consistent, secure, and well-designed APIs with Gemini Code Assist in Apigee, today.