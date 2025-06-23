Google Cloud donates A2A to Linux Foundation

Today at Open Source Summit North America, the Linux Foundation announced the formation of the Agent2Agent project with Amazon Web Services, Cisco, Google, Microsoft, Salesforce, SAP, and ServiceNow. With the formation of this new, independent entity, the companies will collaborate closely on fostering an open and interoperable ecosystem for AI agents with the Agent2Agent (A2A) protocol and other interoperability technology. The project will be hosted by the Linux Foundation and will be seeded with Google’s transfer of the groundbreaking Agent2Agent (A2A) protocol specification, accompanying SDKs, and developer tooling.

The A2A protocol, an open standard for communication and collaboration between distinct AI agents, aims to break down the silos that currently limit the potential of artificial intelligence. More than 100 companies now support the protocol, with AWS and Cisco as its newest validators. By providing a common language for AI agents to discover each other’s capabilities, securely exchange information, and coordinate complex tasks, the A2A protocol is paving the way for a new era of more powerful, collaborative, and innovative AI applications.

The formation of the Agent2Agent project under the neutral governance of the Linux Foundation will ensure that this critical component remains vendor-agnostic and community-driven. This move is designed to accelerate the adoption and development of the A2A protocol by providing a robust framework for open collaboration, intellectual property management, and long-term stewardship.