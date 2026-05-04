Supercharging LLM inference on Google TPUs: Achieving 3X speedups with diffusion-style speculative decoding

The current landscape of Large Language Model (LLM) acceleration is dominated by autoregressive speculative decoding, where a lightweight drafter predicts tokens sequentially before target verification. However, this serial drafting approach introduces a fundamental execution bottleneck: it requires K sequential forward passes to generate K candidate tokens. This step-by-step dependency forces the system to wait for each token to be predicted before starting the next, inherently limiting the speedup potential of the drafting phase. To break this efficiency ceiling, researchers move beyond token-by-token drafting toward block diffusion, a paradigm shift that enables generating an entire block of candidate tokens in a O(1) single forward pass.

We are proud to support external researchers pushing the boundaries of AI hardware. Today, we are thrilled to highlight a major open-source milestone from researchers at UCSD: the successful implementation of block-diffusion speculative decoding (i.e., DFlash, a superior diffusion-style speculative decoding developed by Z Lab at UCSD) on Google TPUs, led by Hao Zhang, the co-inventor of paged attention and prefill/decode disaggregated serving.

By integrating this novel architecture directly into the open source vLLM TPU inference ecosystem, the UCSD team achieved an average 3.13x increase in tokens per second on TPU v5p, with peak speedups reaching nearly 6x for complex math tasks. In the head-to-head serving comparison between DFlash and EAGLE-3 on TPU v5p, DFlash achieved a 2.29x end-to-end serving speedup, nearly doubling the 1.30x performance gain of EAGLE-3.

Here is a technical deep dive from the UCSD researchers detailing how they built this, their performance benchmarks, and what it means for the future of the Google TPU ecosystem.

Overcoming autoregressive bottlenecks

Standard LLM inference generates text autoregressively. This means the model requires a full forward pass for every single token generated, heavily underutilizing the massive parallel compute capabilities of AI accelerators like TPUs, especially at lower batch sizes.

Speculative decoding mitigates this by using a smaller, highly efficient "draft" model (or mechanism) to predict multiple future tokens simultaneously. The larger "target" model then verifies these draft tokens in a single parallel forward pass. If the draft tokens are accurate, the system accepts multiple tokens at the cost of a single step, drastically reducing latency.

However, the promise of speculative decoding is often hindered by the draft model itself. Most existing methods rely on autoregressive draft mechanisms that generate candidate tokens sequentially. This means that while the target model's verification is parallel, the drafting phase remains bottlenecked by O(K) serial steps. As a result, the time spent "guessing" tokens begins to eat into the time saved by verification, capping the practical speedup potential.

Diffusion-style drafting on Google TPUs

Diffusion LLMs (dLLMs) fundamentally change the game by replacing this sequential process with a block diffusion mechanism. Instead of guessing the next word, dLLM "paints" the entire block. A notable dLLM-based drafting method is DFlash. By leveraging the hidden features extracted from the target model, DFlash can generate an entire block of draft tokens in a single forward pass. This shift from O(K) to O(1) complexity reduces drafting latency to nearly negligible levels, making it the perfect architectural fit for the TPU's high-bandwidth Matrix Multiplication Units (MXUs).

The UCSD research team integrated DFlash into the vLLM TPU Inference framework. DFlash is a novel approach to speculative decoding that leverages block-diffusion mechanisms to propose draft tokens with exceptionally high acceptance lengths (T).

Implementing this on Google TPUs required deep optimization. With architectural guidance from Google Cloud engineers, the UCSD team minimized the overhead to ensure that the memory bandwidth and matrix multiplication units were fully saturated. By mapping the DFlash proposer and the verification pipeline efficiently to the TPU architecture, they minimized the overhead of the drafting phase while maximizing the parallel verification throughput of the target model.

Bringing DFlash to TPU/JAX

Porting DFlash from its original GPU/PyTorch implementation to the Google TPU/JAX AI Stack ecosystem wasn't just a simple code translation; it required re-engineering the system to align with the unique architectural strengths of TPUs. Here is how the UCSD team tackled the three primary technical hurdles.

The "dual-cache" solution for attention

In the PyTorch world, DFlash relies on simple, dynamic KV management. However, high-performance TPU serving via tpu-inference uses paged attention with Pallas kernels—a system that breaks memory into fixed-size pages to maximize efficiency.

The catch? DFlash's non-causal block diffusion—the very thing that lets it "paint" a block of tokens—is fundamentally incompatible with standard paged attention. To solve this, the researchers designed a dual-cache architecture. The target model continues to use a paged KV cache, ensuring it benefits from the high-performance Pallas kernels required for large-scale serving. The draft model uses a specialized path with static on-device JAX arrays, successfully mirroring the original DFlash design while maintaining TPU-native performance.

Intelligent context management

DFlash is unique because the draft model is "target-conditioned"—it stays smart by watching the target model's intermediate reasoning steps. These "hidden states" are stored in a context buffer that grows over time.

To keep communication between the host CPU and the TPU accelerator as fast as possible, the team implemented a power-of-2 padding strategy. This ensures that as newly projected features are appended to the buffer, they are transferred in optimized chunks. By meticulously tracking exactly how much context the draft model has already "consumed," they prevent any duplicate processing or data loss, keeping the parallel drafting highly accurate.

Bridging the metadata gap in TPU inference

Unlike standard drafting methods, DFlash is uniquely stateful, relying on persistent state across iterations (including context buffers, KV cache positions, and RoPE offsets) to maintain its parallel block predictions. In the TPU-optimized vLLM pipeline, the metadata forwarded to the proposer included the draft tokens currently under verification. While this is standard for most models, for a diffusion-based architecture, it resulted in "sequence length inflation"—a misalignment where the internal draft state drifted away from the target model's reality.

By re-engineering the proposer to synchronize strictly with the true accepted token count, the research team restored perfect alignment between the two models. This adjustment allowed the block diffusion logic to operate with full mathematical precision on TPU hardware, unlocking the dramatic speedups they see in the final results.

Benchmarking the future of TPU serving

A head-to-head showdown: DFlash vs. EAGLE-3 on TPU v5p

To ensure a rigorous and fair comparison, the UCSD researchers benchmarked DFlash against the current mainstream speculative decoding method on TPUs: EAGLE-3. In this comparative study, the researchers used the exact same hardware (TPU v5p) and the same target model (Llama-3.1-8B) for both.