Empowering Service Providers and Hardware Partners with Gemini for Home

At last year’s Google I/O, we introduced the Gemini era for Google Home, moving beyond basic device control toward a home that acts proactively on your behalf. Today, we’re excited to take the next step: making Gemini for Home a full-stack AI offering.
By combining the Google Home APIs—which provide access to hundreds of millions of devices—with our latest Gemini features, we are enabling service providers and hardware manufacturers to build monetizable, proactive services that care for users and their homes.
The same tools we are opening to developers are already transforming the Google Home experience for customers. We’ve built this transformation on three core capabilities:
For Carriers, ISPs, and security companies, Gemini for Home offers a way to bundle peace of mind with branded, high value services. By integrating the Google Home Premium subscription, service providers can offer:
AT&T is already leading the way, using Google Home APIs to integrate Gemini features directly into their Connected Life app and security service. By combining Google’s camera intelligence with their own LTE backup, they are delivering a robust, AI-driven security solution to their customers.
We understand that for many partners, the hardware in the home is a physical extension of their brand. However, the R&D barrier for AI-native hardware is high.
To solve this, we are expanding the Google Home Gemini built in Program, allowing you to skip the multi year research and development phase.
This program goes beyond a spec sheet and offers a turnkey solution featuring fully validated reference designs—including SOCs, sensors, and mics—built with partners like Amlogic, SEI Robotics, and Apical. With a scalable hardware design, you can save time and money - allowing you to focus on delivering an exceptional service experience.
This is the most open the Google Home ecosystem has ever been. We are giving you the keys to the full stack—from the app layer to the hardware itself—to build a home that doesn't just wait for a command, but proactively cares for the people inside it.
Ready to get started? Sign up here to stay in the loop on all the latest program updates and features. Be sure to also check out our Google I/O developer site to learn more. We can’t wait to see what you build.
Explore this announcement and all Google I/O 2026 updates on io.google.