Enhancing Android Checkout with Dynamic Callbacks in Google Pay

We are excited to bring Express checkout with Google Pay for Android native apps enabling developers to leverage users stored credentials (payment and address) from Google Wallet to streamline their checkout journeys. You will be able to implement familiar callbacks onPaymentDataChanged and onPaymentAuthorized that are already supported on Web now in your Android applications and streamline the checkout funnels. With these callbacks, you can update shipping options, taxes, and total prices dynamically as users interact with the Google Pay sheet, and handle authorization feedback without ever closing the sheet. This is available with play-services-wallet:20.0.0 and onwards.

Why use Dynamic Callbacks?

Dynamic callbacks enable a true "Express Checkout" experience. By moving the Google Pay button upstream to your Product Detail or Cart pages, you can provide the user's shipping address, payment credentials, and contact details all within the Pay sheet.

Dynamic Shipping & Taxes: Update shipping methods and calculate tax on-the-fly based on the user's selected address.

Update shipping methods and calculate tax on-the-fly based on the user's selected address. Upstream Positioning: Place the Pay button earlier in the funnel to drive higher conversion rates.

Place the Pay button earlier in the funnel to drive higher conversion rates. Inline Authorization: Handle transaction authorization and retries directly within the Google Pay interface.

Getting Started