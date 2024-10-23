Evolving the Responsible Generative AI Toolkit with new tools for every LLM

Building AI responsibly is crucial. That's why we created the Responsible GenAI Toolkit, providing resources to design, build, and evaluate open AI models. And we're not stopping there! We're now expanding the toolkit with new features designed to work with any LLMs, whether it's Gemma, Gemini, or any other model. This set of tools and features empower everyone to build AI responsibly, regardless of the model they choose.
Is it difficult to tell if a text was written by a human or generated by AI? SynthID Text has you covered. This technology allows you to watermark and detect text generated by your GenAI product.
How it works: SynthID watermarks and identifies AI-generated content by embedding digital watermarks directly into AI-generated text.
Open source for developers: SynthID for text is accessible to all developers through Hugging Face and the Responsible GenAI Toolkit.
We invite the open source community to help us expand the reach of SynthID Text across frameworks, based on the implementations above. Reach out on GitHub or Discord with questions.
Crafting prompts that effectively enforce your business policies is crucial for generating high-quality outputs.
The Model Alignment library helps you refine your prompts with support from LLMs.
Provide feedback about how you want your model's outputs to change as a holistic critique or a set of guidelines.
Use Gemini or your preferred LLM to transform your feedback into a prompt that aligns your model's behavior with your application’s needs and content policies.
Debugging prompts is essential for responsible AI development. We're making it easier and faster with an improved deployment experience for the Learning Interpretability Tool (LIT) on Google Cloud.
Join the conversation on the Google Developer Community Discord and share your thoughts on these new additions. We're eager to hear from you and continue building a responsible AI future together.