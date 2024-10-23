Evolving the Responsible Generative AI Toolkit with new tools for every LLM

Building AI responsibly is crucial. That's why we created the Responsible GenAI Toolkit, providing resources to design, build, and evaluate open AI models. And we're not stopping there! We're now expanding the toolkit with new features designed to work with any LLMs, whether it's Gemma, Gemini, or any other model. This set of tools and features empower everyone to build AI responsibly, regardless of the model they choose.



Here's what's new:

SynthID Text: watermarking and detecting AI-generated content

Is it difficult to tell if a text was written by a human or generated by AI? SynthID Text has you covered. This technology allows you to watermark and detect text generated by your GenAI product.

How it works: SynthID watermarks and identifies AI-generated content by embedding digital watermarks directly into AI-generated text.

Open source for developers: SynthID for text is accessible to all developers through Hugging Face and the Responsible GenAI Toolkit.



Learn more:

Dive into the full technical details in the Nature paper.

Discover how to apply SynthID responsibly on the Responsible GenAI Toolkit website.

Explore the SynthID Technology Page for a comprehensive overview of SynthID's capabilities across all modalities.



Use it today:

A production-grade implementation is available in the Hugging Face Transformers library. Check out the Hugging Face Space for a step-by-step guide to configuring SynthID for your GenAI applications.

A reference implementation is also available on GitHub and PyPI, with a Colab Notebook for interactive learning.

We invite the open source community to help us expand the reach of SynthID Text across frameworks, based on the implementations above. Reach out on GitHub or Discord with questions.



Model Alignment: refine your prompts with LLM assistance

Crafting prompts that effectively enforce your business policies is crucial for generating high-quality outputs.

The Model Alignment library helps you refine your prompts with support from LLMs.

Provide feedback about how you want your model's outputs to change as a holistic critique or a set of guidelines.

Use Gemini or your preferred LLM to transform your feedback into a prompt that aligns your model's behavior with your application’s needs and content policies.



Use it today:

Experiment with the interactive demo in Colab and see how Gemini can help align and improve prompts for Gemma.

Access the library on PyPI.