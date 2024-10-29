Chrome on Android to support third-party autofill services natively

Chrome on Android will soon allow third-party autofill services (like password managers) to natively autofill forms on websites. Developers of these services need to tell their users to toggle a setting in Chrome to continue using their service with Chrome.



Background

Google is the default autofill service on Chrome, providing passwords, passkeys and autofill for other information like addresses and payment data.

A third-party password manager can be set as the preferred autofill service on Android through System Settings. The preferred autofill service can fill across all Android apps. However, to autofill forms on Chrome, the autofill service needs to use "compatibility mode". This causes glitches on Chrome such as janky page scrolling and potentially showing duplicate suggestions from Google and a third-party.

With this coming change, Chrome on Android will allow third-party autofill services to natively autofill forms giving users a smoother and simpler user experience. Third-party autofill services can autofill passwords, passkeys and other information like addresses and payment data, as they would in other Android apps.



Try the feature yourself

You can already test the functionality on Chrome 131 and later. First, set a third-party autofill service as preferred in Android 14:

Note: Instructions may vary by device manufacturer. The below steps are for a Google Pixel device running Android 15.