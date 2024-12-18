Build Go applications using Project IDX and the Gemini API

Project IDX, launched in June 2024, is an AI-assisted workspace for full-stack app development in the cloud. It supports a wide range of frameworks, languages and services, along with integrations for Google products to streamline development workflows.

We’re going to take advantage of this to show you how to build applications with Go in minutes. We'll set up a Go development environment in Project IDX and create your first server application. Let's walk through setting up a Go development environment in IDX and creating a simple hello world server.

There are a few different ways to create workspaces in IDX. You can import a GitHub repository, create a new blank workspace from scratch, or use a preconfigured template. We’re going to show you how to start from scratch first, and then we’ll take a look at templates



Getting started

This section will walk through setting up the environment and writing a basic Hello, World server with IDX.

Let’s get started by creating a new blank project in IDX from idx.google.com/new/blank. This project contains a README and a default dev.nix.



Environment Customization

Environment configuration can be customized with nix environment configurations. A minimal configuration for a Go workspace in IDX will add the Go nix package and install the Go extension:

Update .idx/dev.nix to include the Go nix package and the Go extension: