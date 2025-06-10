Google Pay inside sandboxed iframe for PCI DSS v4 compliance

Using a sandboxed iframe satisfies any concerns with compliance since scripts within the iFrame will not have access to the parent DOM. See the following illustration for an example:

One way to comply with this requirement is to use a technique like Subresource Integrity (SRI) . However, the Google Pay JavaScript (pay.js) build and release process does not allow for a long-lived, stable hash required by techniques like SRI.

If you are developing or maintaining a checkout page you might come across PCI DSS v4 which includes the following requirement under 6.4.3:

In this case the domain “cdn.somewhereelse.com” would load Google Pay’s pay.js JavaScript file. After a successful transaction, the inner iframe can communicate with the parent page through mechanisms like window.postMessage() if needed.

In order for Google Pay to work in all browsers we need the following 4 sandbox attribute values in addition to allow=”payment” :

allow-scripts

To allow the iframe to execute scripts (pay.js as an example)

allow-popups

Allows the embedded page to create 'child browsing contexts'. In practice, this flag enables the embedded iframe to open new tabs and windows when the user clicks a link.

allow-same-origin

If not set, fails on various occasions for browsers. If set, the iframe has access to the parents storage and cookies.

allow-forms

Allows forms such as the Google Pay login to submit the data.

See this test page to see the various iframe sandbox values in action.



Shopify successfully certified for PCI DSS v4

Google Pay partnered with Shopify to implement the above solution. Shopify was able to successfully pass the PCI DSS v4 audit by using a sandboxed iframe to display the Google Pay button. Here is what Shopify has to say:

We’ve built Shopify Checkout in such a way that Google Pay code executes in a secure sandboxed environment, allowing us to maintain the integrity of our checkout and comply with PCI DSS V4 requirements.



– Ilya Grigorik, Distinguished Engineer at Shopify

For more information on how Shopify built their checkout solution using sandboxed iframes, their “Powering Shopify’s High-Performance, PCI DSS v4 Compliant Checkout with Sandboxing” blog post has the insights.



Conclusion

Wrapping your Google Pay integration in a sandboxed iframe can help you to comply with PCI DSS v4 requirements. For more assistance with your implementation, sign in to the Google Pay & Wallet Console to create a support ticket. In addition, you can join the developer community in the #payments channel on Discord.

