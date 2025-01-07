Building a better smart home

The smart home industry is constantly evolving, and we're committed to staying at the forefront of innovation. At I/O 2024 we announced how we reimagined Google Home as a platform for all developers. Since then we have reached major milestones and our first partners have begun launching apps built on our platform.
Our goal has remained the same - to make it easier for developers to create amazing experiences for users, and for those users to enjoy seamless connectivity and interoperability across all their devices. To that end, we are making a series of investments designed to enable all developers to build for the home.
We believe that open platforms foster greater innovation, and it's clear that developers do too. We’ve had nearly 2,000 developers sign up to learn more about the Home APIs since I/O 2024 and that's why we're thrilled to announce the public developer beta launch of Home APIs - today for Android, and in the coming months for iOS. These APIs provide developers with the tools they need to build richer and more integrated smart home experiences.
This isn't just theoretical, our partners are already making headway. Early access partners Eve, Nanoleaf, LG, ADT and Tuya Smart have launched new apps and features built with the Google Home Platform, with even more partners like Cync, GE Appliances, Yale, and Aqara releasing in the coming months. At CES 2025, our partners are showcasing device control and automation experiences in their apps built using these APIs. Hisense and Aqara will demo how the Home APIs have helped them to create and surface automations for different areas of their users’ lives. SDMC will demonstrate how the Device & Structure API enables their users to control devices connected to Google Home directly in their apps.
Delivering a truly smart home requires seamless connectivity made effortless via our platform. Our investments in Matter are a foundational layer to the smart home experience, and we continue to increase our investments in this area across multiple fronts:
We're incredibly excited about the future of the smart home, and we believe these investments will pave the way for a new era of innovation and interoperability. By empowering developers and fostering a robust ecosystem, we're making the dream of a truly connected and intuitive smart home a reality.
