Introducing the Android XR SDK Developer Preview

Today, we're launching the developer preview of the Android XR SDK - a comprehensive development kit for Android XR. It's the newest platform in the Android family built for extended reality (XR) headsets (and glasses in the future!). You’ll have endless opportunities to create and develop experiences that blend digital and physical worlds, using familiar Android APIs, tools and open standards created for XR. All of this means: if you build for Android, you're already building for XR! Read on to get started with development for headsets.
With the Android XR SDK you can:
"We believe Android XR is a game-changer for storytelling. It allows us to merge narrative depth with advanced interactive features, creating an immersive world where audiences can engage with characters and stories like never before."
- Jed Weintrob, Partner at 30 Ninjas
The Android XR SDK is built on the existing foundations of Android app development. We're also bringing the Play Store to Android XR, where most Android apps will automatically be made available without any additional development effort. Users will be able to discover and use your existing apps in a whole new dimension. To differentiate your existing Compose app, you may opt-in, to automatically spatialize Material Design (M3) components and Compose for adaptive layouts in XR
The Android XR SDK has something for every developer:
The Jetpack XR SDK includes new Jetpack libraries purpose-built for XR. The highlights include:
“With Android XR, we can bring Calm directly into your world, capturing the senses and allowing you to experience it in a deeper and more transformative way. By collaborating closely with the Android XR team on this cutting-edge technology, we’ve reimagined how to create a sense of depth and space, resulting in a level of immersion that instantly helps you feel more present, focused, and relaxed.”
- Dan Szeto, Vice President at Calm Studios
Kickstart your Jetpack XR SDK journey with the Hello XR Sample, a straightforward introduction to the essential features of Jetpack Compose for XR.
Learn more about developing with the Jetpack XR SDK.
We're also introducing new tools and capabilities to the latest preview of Android Studio Meerkat to boost productivity and simplify your creation process for Android XR.
Learn more about the XR enabled tools in Android Studio and the Android XR Emulator.
We've partnered with Unity to natively integrate their real-time 3D engine with Android XR starting with Unity 6. Unity is introducing the Unity OpenXR: Android XR package for bringing your multi-platform XR experiences to Android XR.
Unity is adding Android XR support to these popular XR packages:
We're also rolling out the Android XR Extensions for Unity with samples and innovative features such as mouse interaction profile, environment blend mode, personalized hand mesh, object tracking, and more.
"Having already brought Demeo to most commercially available platforms, it's safe to say we were impressed with the process of adapting the game to run on Android XR."
– Johan Gastrin, CTO at Resolution Games
Check out our getting started guide for unity and Unity’s blog post to learn more.
Chrome on Android XR supports the WebXR standard. If you're building for the web, you can enhance existing sites with 3D content or build new immersive experiences. You can also use full-featured frameworks like A-Frame or PlayCanvas to create virtual worlds, or you can use a simpler API like model-viewer so your users can visualize products in an e-commerce site. And because WebXR is an open standard, the same experiences you build for mobile AR devices or dedicated VR hardware seamlessly work on Android XR.
Learn more about developing with WebXR.
We’re continuing the Android tradition of building with open standards. At the heart of the Android perception stack is OpenXR - a high-performance, cross-platform API focused on portability. Android XR is compliant with OpenXR 1.1, and we’re also expanding the Open XR standards with leading-edge vendor extensions to introduce powerful world-sensing capabilities such as:
The Android XR SDK also supports open standard formats such as glTF 2.0 for 3D models and OpenEXR for high-dynamic-range environments.
We couldn't be more proud or excited to be announcing the Developer Preview of the Android XR SDK. We’re releasing this developer preview, because we want to build the future of XR together with you. We welcome your feedback and can’t wait to work with you and build your ideas and suggestions into the platform. Your passion, expertise, and bold ideas are absolutely essential as we continue to build Android XR.
We look forward to interacting with your apps, reimagined to take advantage of the unique spatial capabilities of Android XR, using familiar tools like Android Studio and Jetpack Compose. We’re eager to visit the amazing 3D worlds you build using powerful tools and open standards like Unity and OpenXR. Most of all, we can’t wait to go on this journey with all of you that make up the amazing community of Android and Unity developers.
To get started creating and developing for Android XR, check out developer.android.com/develop/xr where you will find all of the tools, libraries and resources you need to create with the Android XR SDK! If you are interested in getting access to prerelease hardware and collaborating with the Android XR team, express your interest to participate in an Android XR Developer Bootcamp in 2025 by filling out this form.