Simulating a neural operating system with Gemini 2.5 Flash-Lite

In traditional computing, user interfaces are pre-defined. Every button, menu, and window is meticulously coded by developers. But what if an interface could be generated in real time, adapting to a user's context with each interaction? We explored this question by building a research prototype (view demo app in Google AI Studio) for a generative, infinite computer experience. Our prototype simulates an operating system where each screen is generated on the fly by a large language model. It uses Gemini 2.5 Flash-Lite, a model whose low latency is critical for creating a responsive interaction that feels instantaneous. Instead of navigating a static file system, the user interacts with an environment that the model builds and rebuilds with every click. This post outlines the core technical concepts behind this prototype.

Conditioning the model for on-the-fly UI generation To generate a UI on-the-fly, we need to provide the model with a clear structure and context for each request. We engineered our prompt by dividing the model's input into two parts: a "UI constitution" and a "UI interaction". The UI constitution is a system prompt that contains a fixed set of rules for UI generation. These rules define consistent elements like the OS-level styling, the home screen format, and logic for embedding elements like maps. The UI interaction is a JSON object that captures the user's most recent action, such as a mouse click on an icon. This object serves as the specific query that prompts the model to generate the next screen. For example, clicking on a “Save Note” icon within the Notepad app may generate an object as the following:

{ // `id`: The unique ID from the button's `data-interaction-id` attribute. id: 'save_note_action', // `type`: The interaction type from `data-interaction-type`. type: 'button_press', // `value`: Because the button has a `data-value-from` attribute, the system // retrieves the content from the textarea with the ID 'notepad_main_textarea'. value: 'Meeting notes

- Discuss Q3 roadmap

- Finalize budget', // `elementType`: The HTML tag of the element that was clicked. elementType: 'button', // `elementText`: The visible text inside the button. elementText: 'Save Note', // `appContext`: The ID of the application the user is currently in. // This comes from the `activeApp` state in `App.tsx`. appContext: 'notepad_app' } JSON Copied