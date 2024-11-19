Apigee API hub is now generally available

Apigee API hub helps organizations tackle this challenge. It acts as a central repository for all your APIs, regardless of where they're hosted or who created them. This gives you a single source of truth for your entire API ecosystem, making it easier to manage, govern, and observe all your APIs in one place.

Managing APIs can be complex. Organizations often find themselves dealing with a large sprawl of heterogeneous APIs developed and deployed across many API gateways, making it difficult to maintain a clear picture of the entire API landscape.

The API landscape is experiencing significant growth. APIs are commonly used to access AI models, connect applications, and drive innovation. But with this rapid expansion comes a challenge: finding,developing, governing and securing APIs.

Visual representation of how Apigee API hub eliminates API silos by bringing all APIs and metadata into a single platform, offering a comprehensive view and streamlined management for your entire API ecosystem.

This animated image highlights API hub's AI-powered search. It understands natural language, so you can search for APIs just like you'd ask a colleague. For example, type "send a message" to find related APIs.

The Art of the Possible: Where Apigee API hub Can Take You

APIs are building blocks for your businesses and represent your company's data and processes. Apigee API hub is developing powerful features designed to streamline your API portfolios, including deepening compliance controls to enable adherence to regulations and provide verification of data handling. Here's a glimpse of what we are working next:

Unprecedented Visibility in Relationships and Control: Imagine having a comprehensive view of your entire API landscape. API hub is developing features to visualize API connections and interactions, analyze dependencies to assess the impact of changes, and optimize your API landscape for maximum efficiency.

Deepen API Knowledge and Foster Collaboration: Envision a centralized inventory of all your APIs, complete with descriptions, specifications, and documentation. API hub is working to provide detailed information about each API, including its purpose, the gateway it came from, owner, version history, and associated resources. This shared knowledge will empower you to create new API assets that adhere to your organization's standards.

Standardized API Governance: API hub is laying the groundwork for proactive API governance. Imagine new APIs deployed on gateway(s) automatically added to API hub and checked for quality and compliance. If issues like linting errors are found, platform/governance teams are instantly notified, allowing them to collaborate with the appropriate teams and ensure API health and strong governance from the start.



Ready to get started?

Navigate to API hub in your Google Cloud project and enable it. Within few minutes you’ll be able to:

Gain a unified view of all your APIs across Apigee Orgs from a single hub instance.

2. Find the APIs you need faster with powerful search capabilities.

3. Accelerate development and promote best practices by using Gemini Code Assist to generate API specifications.

4. Speed Up integrations by using Application Integration and Gemini to automatically suggest the best connector connector/REST configuration for your integrations.



API hub is now generally available. To learn more and get started, visit the API hub documentation.