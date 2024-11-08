Gemini

Gemini is now accessible from the OpenAI Library

NOV 08, 2024
Logan Kilpatrick Senior Product Manager Gemini API and Google AI Studio

Starting today, developers can access the latest Gemini models via the OpenAI Library and REST API, making it easier for developers to get started with Gemini. We will initially support the Chat Completions API and Embeddings API, with plans for additional compatibility in the weeks and months to come. You can read more in the Gemini API docs.

Python code example

from openai import OpenAI
client = OpenAI(
    api_key="ABC_123",
    base_url="https://generativelanguage.googleapis.com/v1beta/"
)


response = client.chat.completions.create(
    model="gemini-1.5-flash",
    n=1,
    messages=[
        {"role": "system", "content": "You are a helpful assistant."},
        {
            "role": "user",
            "content": "Explain to me how AI works"
        }
    ]
)

print(response.choices[0].message)

Typescript / Javascript code example

import OpenAI from "openai";
const openai = new OpenAI({
    apiKey: "ABC_123",
    baseURL: "https://generativelanguage.googleapis.com/v1beta/"
});

const response = await openai.chat.completions.create({
    model: "gemini-1.5-flash",
    messages: [
        { role: "system", content: "You are a helpful assistant." },
        {
            role: "user",
            content: "Explain to me how AI works",
        },
    ],
});

console.log(response.choices[0].message);

REST code example

curl "https://autopush-generativelanguage.sandbox.googleapis.com/v1alpha/chat/completions" \
    -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
    -H "Authorization: Bearer ABC_123" \
    -d '{
        "model": "gemini-1.5-flash",
            "messages": [
                {"role": "user", "content": "Explain to me how AI works"}
            ]
        }'

For a list of supported Gemini API parameters, you can read our API Reference. We are excited for more developers to get a chance to start building with Gemini and will have more updates to share soon. If you are a Vertex AI Enterprise customer, we also support OpenAI compatibility. Happy building!

posted in:
Previous
Next
Related Posts
Announcing Build with Google AI release 3: A Season of Gemma!
Gemma AI Cloud Tutorials How-To Guides

Announcing Build with Google AI release 3: A Season of Gemma!

Oct. 2, 2024
Enhance your prompts with Vertex AI Prompt Optimizer
AI Cloud Tutorials How-To Guides

Enhance your prompts with Vertex AI Prompt Optimizer

Sept. 26, 2024
Gemini API and Google AI Studio now offer Grounding with Google Search
Gemini AI Announcements

Gemini API and Google AI Studio now offer Grounding with Google Search

Oct. 31, 2024
Bringing AI Agents to production with Gemini API
Gemini AI Case Studies

Bringing AI Agents to production with Gemini API

Oct. 30, 2024
Supercharging AI Coding Assistants with Gemini Models' Long Context
AI How-To Guides Documentation

Supercharging AI Coding Assistants with Gemini Models' Long Context

Nov. 7, 2024