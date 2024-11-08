Gemini is now accessible from the OpenAI Library

Starting today, developers can access the latest Gemini models via the OpenAI Library and REST API, making it easier for developers to get started with Gemini. We will initially support the Chat Completions API and Embeddings API, with plans for additional compatibility in the weeks and months to come. You can read more in the Gemini API docs.
from openai import OpenAI
client = OpenAI(
api_key="ABC_123",
base_url="https://generativelanguage.googleapis.com/v1beta/"
)
response = client.chat.completions.create(
model="gemini-1.5-flash",
n=1,
messages=[
{"role": "system", "content": "You are a helpful assistant."},
{
"role": "user",
"content": "Explain to me how AI works"
}
]
)
print(response.choices[0].message)
import OpenAI from "openai";
const openai = new OpenAI({
apiKey: "ABC_123",
baseURL: "https://generativelanguage.googleapis.com/v1beta/"
});
const response = await openai.chat.completions.create({
model: "gemini-1.5-flash",
messages: [
{ role: "system", content: "You are a helpful assistant." },
{
role: "user",
content: "Explain to me how AI works",
},
],
});
console.log(response.choices[0].message);
curl "https://autopush-generativelanguage.sandbox.googleapis.com/v1alpha/chat/completions" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-H "Authorization: Bearer ABC_123" \
-d '{
"model": "gemini-1.5-flash",
"messages": [
{"role": "user", "content": "Explain to me how AI works"}
]
}'
For a list of supported Gemini API parameters, you can read our API Reference. We are excited for more developers to get a chance to start building with Gemini and will have more updates to share soon. If you are a Vertex AI Enterprise customer, we also support OpenAI compatibility. Happy building!