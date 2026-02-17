Get ready for Google I/O 2026

Google I/O returns May 19–20

Google I/O is back! Join us online as we share our latest AI breakthroughs and updates in products across the company, from Gemini to Android, Chrome, Cloud, and more.

Tune in to learn about agentic coding and the latest Gemini model updates. The event will feature keynote addresses from Google leaders, forward-looking panel discussions, and product demos designed to showcase the next frontier of technology.

Visit io.google and register to receive updates about Google I/O. Kicking off May 19 at 10am PT, this year we’ll be livestreaming keynotes, demos, and more sessions across two days. We’ll also be bringing back the popular Dialogues sessions featuring big thinkers and bold leaders discussing how AI is shaping our future.