Supercharge your integration workflow with the Google Pay & Wallet Developer MCP server

Developers, we know you're increasingly using AI assistants and tools within your IDEs to streamline workflows, generate code, and find answers quickly. To make integrating with Google Pay & Google Wallet APIs smoother and more efficient in this new AI-powered landscape, we're thrilled to announce the Google Pay & Wallet Developer MCP server.

Modern AI agents and IDEs, like Antigravity, Cursor, Visual Studio Code, and others, often lack the specific, real-time context about your Google Pay & Wallet accounts, the latest API updates, or your integration status. The Model Context Protocol (MCP) is an open standard designed to bridge this gap, allowing AI agents to securely and reliably interact with external tools and services.

The new Google Pay & Wallet Developer MCP server provides a set of tools that your favorite AI development assistants can use to bring essential Google Pay & Wallet functionality right into your development environment.

What can you do with the Google Pay & Wallet Developer MCP server?

The goal is to help you complete end-to-end integrations with less friction, fewer errors, and minimal context switching. Imagine doing all this without leaving your IDE:

Get instant answers from documentation: The search_documentation tool uses Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) to provide accurate answers and code samples directly from the official Google Pay & Wallet developer sites. No more sifting through pages – just ask your AI assistant.





The search_documentation tool uses Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) to provide accurate answers and code samples directly from the official Google Pay & Wallet developer sites. No more sifting through pages – just ask your AI assistant. Access account and integration details: Check your integration status, and fetch information about your account like your merchant identifier or the list of pass classes on Google Wallet.





Check your integration status, and fetch information about your account like your merchant identifier or the list of pass classes on Google Wallet. Validate on the fly: Instantly validate and amend Wallet pass JWTs or JSON definitions before you use them in your applications.







Instantly validate and amend Wallet pass JWTs or JSON definitions before you use them in your applications. Monitor Performance: Ask for key performance metrics for your integrations and surface common error codes and trends to troubleshoot issues.





Ask for key performance metrics for your integrations and surface common error codes and trends to troubleshoot issues. Manage your integrations: Create new merchant accounts and register and configure new integrations for the Google Pay API directly from your development environment of choice.





Reducing friction, accelerating development

In summary, the new Google Pay & Wallet Developer MCP server helps you streamline the path from setup to launch by minimizing context switching, improving accuracy, with AI-generated code and answers that are grounded in up-to-date documentation and real account data, and speeding up troubleshooting, ultimately reducing the time you need to start using the Google Pay & Wallet APIs in your applications.