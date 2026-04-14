Get ready for Google I/O: Livestream schedule revealed

The Google I/O schedule is here! Tune in May 19–20 as we unveil Google’s biggest updates across AI, Android, Chrome, and Cloud. Discover new tools and features designed to unlock the future of development with agentic coding.

We’re kicking things off with the Google keynote at 10:00 am PT on May 19, followed by the Developer keynote at 1:30 pm PT. Block your calendars for two days of live sessions, straight from Mountain View, full of announcements, live demos, and new professional development sessions.

Here’s a sneak peak at what we’ll cover:

The agentic era of development: Discover how the next evolution of our developer tools is transforming the way you write software. Learn how to seamlessly transition from rapid ideation to orchestrating powerful, autonomous workflows, allowing AI to handle the heavy lifting while you focus on the big picture.

Discover how the next evolution of our developer tools is transforming the way you write software. Learn how to seamlessly transition from rapid ideation to orchestrating powerful, autonomous workflows, allowing AI to handle the heavy lifting while you focus on the big picture. Enabling Android development anywhere: Learn how we are making AI even more helpful for your app workflows. From initial prototyping to final native polish, explore the latest ways we’re making it easier and faster to build high quality Android experiences.

Learn how we are making AI even more helpful for your app workflows. From initial prototyping to final native polish, explore the latest ways we’re making it easier and faster to build high quality Android experiences. Building powerful, agentic web applications: The web is accelerating faster than ever, and we are equipping you for what's next. Discover new tools to build agent-ready web applications, automate complex debugging workflows, and ship highly interactive UI directly in the browser.

Join us online May 19–20, followed by a fresh drop of on-demand sessions and codelabs on May 21. Register today to explore the full program and catch all the latest developer updates, featuring sessions like: