How we built the Google I/O 2026 Save the Date experience

Google I/O 2026 is returning May 19-20 at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, CA. But before the keynotes begin, you can get into the spirit of the event with our annual tradition: the save the date puzzle.
This year's experience highlights how AI can empower and accelerate developer workflows. The puzzle features five games spanning different genres, and an unlockable sixth game with a well-loved dino figure. To build this playground, our team of creatives and developers collaborated in Google AI Studio to explore possibilities and prototype mechanics. Much of its generated code provided a solid foundation for production.
As the ideas solidified and the games grew in complexity, the team transitioned into Google Antigravity for its strong agentic development capabilities. This helped bridge early concepts into the final builds. Learn how we leveraged Gemini models for both the creative process and final experience:
Another core feature of this year's puzzle is the invitation to tinker. We made all the games available in Google AI Studio so you can explore the underlying code, experiment with the prompts, and remix the logic to build something unique.
If you've built an interesting remix, we'd love for you to show us. Share what you've made using #GoogleIO.
Register at io.google to stay connected and receive event updates.