How we built the Google I/O 2026 Save the Date experience

Google I/O 2026 is returning May 19-20 at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, CA. But before the keynotes begin, you can get into the spirit of the event with our annual tradition: the save the date puzzle.

This year's experience highlights how AI can empower and accelerate developer workflows. The puzzle features five games spanning different genres, and an unlockable sixth game with a well-loved dino figure. To build this playground, our team of creatives and developers collaborated in Google AI Studio to explore possibilities and prototype mechanics. Much of its generated code provided a solid foundation for production. As the ideas solidified and the games grew in complexity, the team transitioned into Google Antigravity for its strong agentic development capabilities. This helped bridge early concepts into the final builds. Learn how we leveraged Gemini models for both the creative process and final experience:

We used Gemini to generate different levels and boards across the games. In Nonogram, the first level is a predetermined shape, but levels two and three use it to dynamically generate boards on the fly. For Stretchy Cat, our developers tasked Gemini with creating a level generation logic based on Hamiltonian pathing to produce random but solvable levels, while Word Wheel leveraged the model to generate 100 different levels. Game features: Gemini is also integrated directly into the gameplay. In Hole in One, we use it to act as an AI caddy that provides contextual tips and fun commentary tailored to your gameplay. For Supersonic Bot, the team used Gemini to implement microphone controls where the volume of your voice guides the Android Bot. Game design planning: Once you complete all five games, you unlock a hidden build called Dino Pal. Gemini brings this virtual pet to life by assigning unique personality traits that adapt to your play style. To help non-technical team members quickly fine-tune difficulty settings and game length, we used Google AI Studio to build a dedicated game designer mode, while also utilizing it to plan the core reward and penalty systems.