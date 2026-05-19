All the news from the Google I/O 2026 Developer keynote

We've transitioned from AI that simply assists you, to agents that can independently navigate complex tasks across your entire workflow. This year at I/O, we announced our Gemini 3.5 series of models and upgraded Antigravity, our agent-first development platform, with new capabilities to orchestrate and build agents. And we showed how we're making it easier than ever for agents to help you build modern and performant Android and web apps with all new tools and skills.

We're bringing the models, infrastructure, and platforms together across Google to help you build anything you can imagine.