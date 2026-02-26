On-Device Function Calling in Google AI Edge Gallery

The real magic of AI happens when a model stops merely describing the world and starts interacting with it. One such interaction mechanism is tool-use: the ability to predict and invoke function calls, for example to open apps or adjust system settings.

Shifting tool-use on-device allows developers to build interactions that respond instantly while remaining fully functional regardless of connectivity. This enables, for instance, a natural language voice assistant to instantly create a calendar entry or navigate to a destination while you’re driving.

However, bringing this level of capability to mobile remains a formidable task. Traditional function-calling has historically required large models with memory footprints far exceeding mobile hardware constraints. The real engineering challenge is to compress these models into a mobile footprint, while maintaining accuracy and without draining the battery.

Today, we are excited to announce several major updates to Google’s on-device AI showcase app Google AI Edge Gallery:

Building on the cross-platform capabilities of Google AI Edge, we are delighted to bring AI Edge Gallery to iOS in addition to Android, allowing developers to explore the same high-performance, on-device AI use cases powered by Gemma and other open-weight models directly within the iOS ecosystem.

We’ve brought the out-of-the-box agentic experiences, Mobile Actions and Tiny Garden, directly to Google AI Edge Gallery, showcasing how Google’s efficient FunctionGemma model translates natural language directly into function calls on device within merely 270M parameters.

Building on the state-of-the-art performance benchmarks recently shared in our latest LiteRT announcement, we have now integrated benchmarking as a feature directly into the Google AI Edge Gallery app so you can measure and experience LiteRT’s leading CPU and GPU performance across your own devices.

Experience Mobile Actions and Tiny Garden

The Mobile Actions demo leverages FunctionGemma to reimagine assistant interaction as a fully offline capability. It allows the model to parse natural language commands—such as "Show me the San Francisco airport on map," "Create a calendar event for 2:30 PM tomorrow for cooking class," or "Turn on the flashlight"—and identify the correct OS tool or app intent to execute the command.

The Tiny Garden demo is an interactive mini-game that lets players manage a virtual plot of land using voice commands. For example, a command like "Plant sunflowers in the top row and water them" is decomposed by the model into specific app functions (like plantCrop or waterCrop) targeting grid coordinates. This demonstrates how Google’s compact 270M FunctionGemma model can adapt to highly specific, custom game or app logic directly on a mobile phone, without requiring any server pings.