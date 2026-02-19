Turn creative prompts into interactive XR experiences with Gemini

With the release of Canvas in the Gemini web app, our Android XR team began to explore how we might use it to make immersive computing accessible to developers and users at large. We noticed that Gemini is particularly adept at generating interactive 3D web graphics, and asked a simple question: What if you could experience Gemini’s 3D web creations in extended reality?

To test this, our team collaborated to build an immersive biology simulation. Gemini first modeled the complex interactions between blood cells and rendered them visually using WebGL and Three.js. It looked like a living textbook illustration, but the shift occurred when we converted that content to XR using WebXR APIs. A button appeared on the screen: “Enter XR”. Exploring car-sized blood cells at a sub-cellular scale demonstrated Gemini’s capability to build fully realized, interactive XR experiences.

This led to the development of tools that allow you to build complex 3D prototypes and interactive models significantly faster than traditional methods. Here’s how you can give this a try yourself and turn your ideas into functional 3D experiences with ease.