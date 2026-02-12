Conductor Update: Introducing Automated Reviews

In December, we introduced Conductor, an extension for the Gemini CLI designed to bring context-driven development to your terminal. By shifting project awareness out of ephemeral chat logs and into persistent, version-controlled markdown files, Conductor has helped developers worldwide plan before they build.
Today, we’re releasing a new feature to help make AI-assisted engineering safer and more predictable. Our new Automated Review feature allows Conductor to go beyond planning and execution into validation, generating post-implementation reports on code quality and compliance to the guidelines you’ve defined.
Our new Automated Review feature introduces a rigorous "verify" step to the development lifecycle. Once your coding agent completes its tasks, Conductor can now generate a comprehensive post-implementation report.
The output of an Automated Review is designed for action. Findings are categorized by severity (High, Medium, and Low), providing developers with clear instructions on where to iterate. You’ll receive the exact file path and can start a track within Conductor to fix the issues.
This level of detail ensures that "agentic" development doesn't mean "unsupervised" development. Instead, it creates a workflow where the AI provides the labor and the developer provides the high-level architectural oversight, backed by automated verification.
Conductor is evolving rapidly, and these features represent our commitment to making AI development safe, predictable, and architecturally sound.
Install the extension and start using Conductor today here or by using the following command:
gemini extensions install https://github.com/gemini-cli-extensions/conductor