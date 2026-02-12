Conductor Update: Introducing Automated Reviews

In December, we introduced Conductor, an extension for the Gemini CLI designed to bring context-driven development to your terminal. By shifting project awareness out of ephemeral chat logs and into persistent, version-controlled markdown files, Conductor has helped developers worldwide plan before they build.

Today, we’re releasing a new feature to help make AI-assisted engineering safer and more predictable. Our new Automated Review feature allows Conductor to go beyond planning and execution into validation, generating post-implementation reports on code quality and compliance to the guidelines you’ve defined.

Close the loop with Automated Reviews

Our new Automated Review feature introduces a rigorous "verify" step to the development lifecycle. Once your coding agent completes its tasks, Conductor can now generate a comprehensive post-implementation report.

Key capabilities: