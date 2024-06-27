The I/O journey continues in Bengaluru

Greetings from Bengaluru, the next stop on our I/O Connect tour. We're so energized by getting to spend time with more than 1,800 passionate developers from all over India. Of the two million plus global developers already using Google AI Studio, India has one of the largest developer bases on the platform.



Developers in India: applying generative AI to inspiring problems

Today the Google DeepMind India team shared updates to help developers build language solutions for India. This includes the expansion of Project Vaani, our collaboration with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) to capture the diversity of India's spoken languages, IndicGenBench, a comprehensive benchmark designed to evaluate generation capabilities of LLMs on indic languages, and open-sourcing CALM, our Composition of Language Models framework that allows you to combine your specialized language models with Gemma models. We also introduced the MatFormer framework, which will allow developers to mix and match different AI models within a single framework, optimizing for both high performance and low resource consumption. You can learn more about all of the innovation happening across India here.

We are also inspired by Indian startups pushing forward with bold yet responsible AI solutions using Gemini, like Miko.AI, an AI-powered robot providing engaging and safe education for children, Karya, who empowers low-income communities through AI-enabled economic opportunities, and Cropin, a pioneer in agricultural technology that empowers farmers worldwide to use date-driven insights to optimize their operations and increase productivity. To help even more startups build with AI, we shared that we are working with the MeitY Startup Hub to enable 10,000 Indian startups on their journey with AI. This includes support via Google Cloud credits, reorienting our existing programs to be AI-first, and kicking off a nationwide GenAI Hackathon and AI Startup Bootcamp.



Google’s app development suite: helping you build and run apps across platforms with AI

We know that developers in India and across the globe bring their ideas to life in many different ways. So a few months ago at Google I/O, we announced product updates to make it easier, faster, and safer. At I/O Connect Bengaluru, we are happy to share how we’re starting to bring our products together into a more integrated, app development suite. Now you can build and run AI-enabled apps across platforms with ease, speed, and confidence. Check out the sample Compass app which comes with working code for a real travel itinerary app.

Hundreds of thousands of developers are using Project IDX, our web-based workspace for full stack development to build a wide range of apps. Project IDX is now in public beta and we’ve launched new templates for backends, databases, and solutions—end-to-end example apps that demonstrate best practices for building apps using our suite of products. You can also integrate with Google Cloud Secret Manager to help protect the secrets that your app needs. And for Android developers, check out an early preview of Android Studio on Project IDX that runs fully in your browser. With just a few clicks, you will be able to set up a workspace that’s running Android Studio to quickly start coding, building, and testing native Android apps. Sign up for the waitlist.