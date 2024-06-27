The I/O journey continues in Bengaluru

Greetings from Bengaluru, the next stop on our I/O Connect tour. We're so energized by getting to spend time with more than 1,800 passionate developers from all over India. Of the two million plus global developers already using Google AI Studio, India has one of the largest developer bases on the platform.
Today the Google DeepMind India team shared updates to help developers build language solutions for India. This includes the expansion of Project Vaani, our collaboration with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) to capture the diversity of India's spoken languages, IndicGenBench, a comprehensive benchmark designed to evaluate generation capabilities of LLMs on indic languages, and open-sourcing CALM, our Composition of Language Models framework that allows you to combine your specialized language models with Gemma models. We also introduced the MatFormer framework, which will allow developers to mix and match different AI models within a single framework, optimizing for both high performance and low resource consumption. You can learn more about all of the innovation happening across India here.
We are also inspired by Indian startups pushing forward with bold yet responsible AI solutions using Gemini, like Miko.AI, an AI-powered robot providing engaging and safe education for children, Karya, who empowers low-income communities through AI-enabled economic opportunities, and Cropin, a pioneer in agricultural technology that empowers farmers worldwide to use date-driven insights to optimize their operations and increase productivity. To help even more startups build with AI, we shared that we are working with the MeitY Startup Hub to enable 10,000 Indian startups on their journey with AI. This includes support via Google Cloud credits, reorienting our existing programs to be AI-first, and kicking off a nationwide GenAI Hackathon and AI Startup Bootcamp.
We know that developers in India and across the globe bring their ideas to life in many different ways. So a few months ago at Google I/O, we announced product updates to make it easier, faster, and safer. At I/O Connect Bengaluru, we are happy to share how we’re starting to bring our products together into a more integrated, app development suite. Now you can build and run AI-enabled apps across platforms with ease, speed, and confidence. Check out the sample Compass app which comes with working code for a real travel itinerary app.
Hundreds of thousands of developers are using Project IDX, our web-based workspace for full stack development to build a wide range of apps. Project IDX is now in public beta and we’ve launched new templates for backends, databases, and solutions—end-to-end example apps that demonstrate best practices for building apps using our suite of products. You can also integrate with Google Cloud Secret Manager to help protect the secrets that your app needs. And for Android developers, check out an early preview of Android Studio on Project IDX that runs fully in your browser. With just a few clicks, you will be able to set up a workspace that’s running Android Studio to quickly start coding, building, and testing native Android apps. Sign up for the waitlist.
We released a new set of powerful Firebase services, including App Hosting, Data Connect with Cloud SQL, and Genkit, our new open source AI integration framework. In addition to TypeScript support, Genkit for Go is now available in alpha to simplify the development of efficient and scalable AI-enabled services and apps, written in Go. We’re also unveiling an early look at the Firebase AI Monitoring dashboard, which shows real-time insights into the performance and behavior of features built with LLMs–in production. It is now available in private preview and works seamlessly with Genkit, so sign up for the waitlist.
We are happy to introduce yet another tool that will enhance AI deployment safety significantly. The new Checks AI Safety service, now in private preview, evaluates, monitors and oversees the compliance of AI models and agents. You can run configurable content safety policies, adversarial prompt testing, and in-production app monitoring. To learn more about what’s new in Checks, watch the video.
We believe that AI has the potential to transform the entire software development lifecycle in many positive ways. We are thrilled to share a sneak peek into AI agents we’re working on as part of our quest to make AI even more helpful and accessible to all developers.
At Google, we lead many open source projects, and maintaining them all can be a lot of work! So we created Project Oscar, a reference for an AI Agent that helps with open source project maintenance, starting with Go, a project with over 93,000 commits and 2,000 contributors, but you can imagine supporting all kinds of different projects. We’re open sourcing Project Oscar, so check it out and tell us what you wish you could do with AI agents.
Many of you use Flutter for building beautiful UIs across platforms, so we’re excited to share an early look at AI generated UI. AI generated UI imagines what it would be like to have Flutter dynamically compose and personalize UI elements based on context and users’ intent. It highlights the potential of what gen AI combined with UI can bring to users. Apply to our early access preview and let us know what you would build.
These agent-integrated tools we’re experimenting with also extend to application testing. The AI Testing Agent in Firebase App Distribution serves as a test case generation and execution tool for app developers. We’re excited to share more with you and get your feedback as we build, so sign up for the waitlist for our early preview.
We hope that you’ll join us on our journey to unify Google’s development products into a more integrated, productive suite — as we shape and build the future together. Join our early access group, exclusively available through the Google Developer Program!
Our next stop is Beijing in a few weeks, where we're looking forward to connecting with even more of you.
Until then, keep on building!