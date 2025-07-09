T5Gemma: A new collection of encoder-decoder Gemma models

In the rapidly evolving landscape of large language models (LLMs), the spotlight has largely focused on the decoder-only architecture. While these models have shown impressive capabilities across a wide range of generation tasks, the classic encoder-decoder architecture, such as T5 (The Text-to-Text Transfer Transformer), remains a popular choice for many real-world applications. Encoder-decoder models often excel at summarization, translation, QA, and more due to their high inference efficiency, design flexibility, and richer encoder representation for understanding input. Nevertheless, the powerful encoder-decoder architecture has received little relative attention. Today, we revisit this architecture and introduce T5Gemma, a new collection of encoder-decoder LLMs developed by converting pretrained decoder-only models into the encoder-decoder architecture through a technique called adaptation. T5Gemma is based on the Gemma 2 framework, including adapted Gemma 2 2B and 9B models as well as a set of newly trained T5-sized models (Small, Base, Large and XL). We are excited to release pretrained and instruction-tuned T5Gemma models to the community to unlock new opportunities for research and development.

From decoder-only to encoder-decoder In T5Gemma, we ask the following question: can we build top-tier encoder-decoder models based on pretrained decoder-only models? We answer this question by exploring a technique called model adaptation. The core idea is to initialize the parameters of an encoder-decoder model using the weights of an already pretrained decoder-only model, and then further adapt them via UL2 or PrefixLM-based pre-training.

An overview of our approach, showing how we initialize a new encoder-decoder model using the parameters from a pretrained, decoder-only model.

This adaptation method is highly flexible, allowing for creative combinations of model sizes. For instance, we can pair a large encoder with a small decoder (e.g., a 9B encoder with a 2B decoder) to create an "unbalanced" model. This allows us to fine-tune the quality-efficiency trade-off for specific tasks, such as summarization, where a deep understanding of the input is more critical than the complexity of the generated output.

Towards better quality-efficiency trade-off How does T5Gemma perform? In our experiments, T5Gemma models achieve comparable or better performance than their decoder-only Gemma counterparts, nearly dominating the quality-inference efficiency pareto frontier across several benchmarks, such as SuperGLUE which measures the quality of the learned representation.

Encoder-decoder models consistently offer better performance for a given level of inference compute, leading the quality-efficiency frontier across a range of benchmarks.

This performance advantage isn't just theoretical; it translates to real-world quality and speed too. When measuring the actual latency for GSM8K (math reasoning), T5Gemma provided a clear win. For example, T5Gemma 9B-9B achieves higher accuracy than Gemma 2 9B but with a similar latency. Even more impressively, T5Gemma 9B-2B delivers a significant accuracy boost over the 2B-2B model, yet its latency is nearly identical to the much smaller Gemma 2 2B model. Ultimately, these experiments showcase that encoder-decoder adaptation offers a flexible, powerful way to balance across quality and inference speed.

Unlocking Foundational and Fine-Tuned Capabilities Could encoder-decoder LLMs have similar capabilities to decoder-only models? Yes, T5Gemma shows promising capabilities both before and after instruction tuning. After pre-training, T5Gemma achieves impressive gains on complex tasks that require reasoning. For instance, T5Gemma 9B-9B scores over 9 points higher on GSM8K (math reasoning) and 4 points higher on DROP (reading comprehension) than the original Gemma 2 9B model. This pattern demonstrates that the encoder-decoder architecture, when initialized via adaptation, has the potential to create a more capable, performant foundational model.

Detailed results for pretrained models, illustrating how adapted models have significant gains on several reasoning-intensive benchmarks compared to decoder-only Gemma 2.

These foundational improvements from pre-training set the stage for even more dramatic gains after instruction tuning. For example, comparing Gemma 2 IT to T5Gemma IT, the performance gap widens significantly across the board. T5Gemma 2B-2B IT sees its MMLU score jump by nearly 12 points over the Gemma 2 2B, and its GSM8K score increases from 58.0% to 70.7%. The adapted architecture not only potentially provides a better starting point but also responds more effectively to instruction-tuning, ultimately leading to a substantially more capable and helpful final model.

Detailed results for fine-tuned + RLHFed models, illustrating the capabilities of post-training to significantly amplify the performance advantages of the encoder-decoder architecture.