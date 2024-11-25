Introducing Google Developer Program premium membership

Earlier this year the Google Developer Program was announced at I/O. As part of this initial launch, developers got access to our standard suite of services and exclusive benefits, at no-cost, ranging from Gemini on documentation, Cloud Learning credits and more.
Today, with millions of developers already in the standard membership, we're thrilled to share the launch of the Google Developer Program premium membership which provides a tailored suite of services to help developers throughout the learning, building and deployment phases of their journey.
Google Developer Program premium membership provides developers with:
Building on the success of Cloud Innovators Plus program, this new offering is the next evolution of our commitment to streamlining the developer experience and presents the continued investment in the Google Developer Program as the hub of benefits and resources across Google’s many developer products and services.
Included with this is also a benefits section added to your developer dashboard in the Google Developer Program. Allowing you to access and unlock benefits available to you. As a Google Developer Program premium member, you now have access to a range of exclusive benefits designed to support your growth and success. To make these benefits easily accessible, we've added a dedicated "Benefits" section to your Developer Dashboard.
You'll find a comprehensive overview of the various perks and privileges available to you as a premium member. You can explore the details of each benefit, unlock those that interest you, and start leveraging them to enhance your development journey. The Benefits Dashboard serves as a centralized hub for you to manage and maximize your premium membership advantages.
These premium benefits complement the no cost capabilities that already exist in the Google Developer Program, including AI developer assistance on websites such as Google for Developers, additional Project IDX workspaces, and now added, Gemini in Android Studio.
The Google Developer Program premium membership will equip you with the tools, resources, and support you need to thrive in today's dynamic development landscape.
Get started today!