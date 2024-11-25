Introducing Google Developer Program premium membership

Earlier this year the Google Developer Program was announced at I/O. As part of this initial launch, developers got access to our standard suite of services and exclusive benefits, at no-cost, ranging from Gemini on documentation, Cloud Learning credits and more. Today, with millions of developers already in the standard membership, we're thrilled to share the launch of the Google Developer Program premium membership which provides a tailored suite of services to help developers throughout the learning, building and deployment phases of their journey. Google Developer Program premium membership provides developers with: $500 of Google Cloud credits designed to help bootstrap your projects and experiment with Google Cloud resources, such as Gemini Code Assist, Firebase, and more. Google Cloud certification voucher to validate your skills and advance their careers. Unlimited access to Cloud Skills Boost library of 700+ hands-on labs, skill badges, and courses to stay ahead of the curve. 1:1 consultations with Google Cloud experts to gain personalized guidance on your Cloud and cross-Google use cases. And a bonus $500 Google Cloud credits after the first certification earned each year.

Building on the success of Cloud Innovators Plus program, this new offering is the next evolution of our commitment to streamlining the developer experience and presents the continued investment in the Google Developer Program as the hub of benefits and resources across Google’s many developer products and services. Included with this is also a benefits section added to your developer dashboard in the Google Developer Program. Allowing you to access and unlock benefits available to you. As a Google Developer Program premium member, you now have access to a range of exclusive benefits designed to support your growth and success. To make these benefits easily accessible, we've added a dedicated "Benefits" section to your Developer Dashboard.