Announcing the Winners of the Gemini API Developer Competition!

In May at I/O, we challenged developers worldwide to build transformative apps using the Gemini API, and the response was nothing short of inspiring. Thousands of developers around the world answered the call, adding AI-powered features to their existing apps or creating AI-first applications that push the boundaries of what's possible. Now, the moment we've all been waiting for:

Meet the winners of the Gemini API Developer Competition!

Best Overall App: Jayu

Link to Youtube Video (visible only when JS is disabled)

Jayu, an AI powered personal assistant, demonstrates the potential of the Gemini API when combined with creative development. This innovative app integrates with diverse applications, from web browsers, code editors, music streams, games and beyond. Jayu’s ability to interpret visual information, interact directly with application interfaces, and perform real time translations showcases both the power of the Gemini API but also the exceptional skills of the creator in harnessing its capabilities. For us, Jayu is not just a winning application; it's a glimpse into a future where AI integrates with our lives to work for us.

Most Impactful App & People's Choice Award: Vite Vere (Real Lives)

Link to Youtube Video (visible only when JS is disabled)

Vite Vere assists people with intellectual disabilities in achieving greater independence by providing personalized guidance for everyday tasks. We were impressed by how the app uses Gemini’s visual understanding and clever prompting to provide step-by-step instructions to help the user complete the task, promoting self-reliance and skill development.

Most Creative App: Outdraw AI

Link to Youtube Video (visible only when JS is disabled)

Outdraw captivated us with its unique blend of creativity and AI, enabling a gameplay experience only possible with AI. The game challenges users to draw images that are recognizable to fellow humans, but stump the AI's visual understanding. This app redefines the role of AI in creative endeavors by transforming AI from a collaborative partner to a challenging opponent. This was one of the most creative uses of AI.

Most Useful App & Best Flutter App: Prospera

Link to Youtube Video (visible only when JS is disabled)

Prospera, an innovative Flutter app, utilizes the Gemini API to build a real-time AI sales coach. By analyzing sales conversations and providing immediate feedback and performance reports, Prospera empowers sales representatives to enhance their skills. This application exemplifies the versatility of Gemini models in addressing practical business challenges and fostering professional growth. Read more about Prospera and why we chose it in the Flutter blog.

Best Android App: Gaze Link

Link to Youtube Video (visible only when JS is disabled)

Gaze Link impressed us with its potential to empower individuals with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) who develop severe motor and verbal disabilities. This Android app uses eye-tracking technology and the Gemini API to understand a caretaker's questions and accurately predict and generate full sentence responses based on single words generated from a patient. Read more about Gaze Link on the Android Developer blog.

Best Firebase App: Trippy

Link to Youtube Video (visible only when JS is disabled)

Trippy caught our attention with its clever use of Firebase and the Gemini API to create a personalized travel planning experience. This app leverages Gemini's natural language understanding and recommendation capabilities to suggest destinations, activities, and itineraries based on user preferences. Trippy demonstrates how AI can enhance travel planning and make exploring the world more accessible and enjoyable. Read more about Trippy on the Firebase blog.

Best Web App: Viddyscribe

Link to Youtube Video (visible only when JS is disabled)

ViddyScribe is a web app that automatically adds audio descriptions to videos, making them more accessible to people who are blind or visually impaired. The app uses Gemini models to generate contextually accurate descriptions and seamlessly integrates them into the video without disrupting the viewing experience. Read more about Viddyscribe on the Chrome Developers blog.

Best Game App: Pen Apple

Link to Youtube Video (visible only when JS is disabled)

Pen Apple is an online deck builder game that thoughtfully leverages the Gemini Flash model to quickly interpret and execute gameplay interactions. The game uses Gemini’s natural language processing capabilities to interpret card effects directly from their names. This allows for complex and creative cards with minimal development effort. We particularly loved how the Gemini API is also used to create the game’s lore, generate enemies, stages, and even new cards that integrate into the game’s mechanics.

Best ARCore App: Everies

Link to Youtube Video (visible only when JS is disabled)