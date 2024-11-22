Join us at the Women in AI Summit 2024!

The Women in AI Summit is back on December 3, 2024 from 9:30am to 1:00pm PT! Join us virtually for this inclusive event for anyone passionate about Artificial Intelligence (AI). Explore the latest in generative AI and learn how to leverage the latest Google tools, models, and solutions for your organization and projects.

Our event sessions cover all levels of expertise, from beginners to expert practitioners, presented by women leading AI innovation across multiple industries.

Learn how to build with the Gemini API in Google AI Studio, dive into the latest advancements in Gemma open models, learn how to prototype apps, and discover cross-platform solutions to integrate generative AI on-device. You’ll hear how AI is powering a new boom of startup innovation and revolutionizing multiple industries. Learn how Kaggle’s vast resources for education and skill development can translate into AI career opportunities, and listen in on a panel discussion on the state of innovation and entrepreneurship in AI from women leaders in the field.

Register today to save your spot. We can't wait to see you there!