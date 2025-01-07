Build the future of home with Google Home APIs

At Google I/O 2024, we announced our Home APIs and Home runtime, enabling all app developers to build innovative experiences for the home. Our Home APIs give app developers access to over 600M devices, Google’s hubs and Matter infrastructure, and an automation engine powered by Google intelligence.



The Home APIs are now in Public Developer Beta for Android

Today, we are thrilled to share that all developers can now access the Android version of the Home APIs in public developer beta, with the iOS version coming to public developer beta in the coming months. During the public beta, developers can begin building and testing their apps with up to 100 users in preparation for the general availability launch of the Home APIs later this year. To get started, visit the Google Home Developer Center.



Developing for the home made easy

We’ve built our Home APIs to help app and smart home developers bridge digital interactions and physical devices to deliver the next generation of delightful experiences. With the Home APIs, you can focus on building amazing experiences for your Android & iOS users, and Google provides the rest. The Home APIs consist of:

Device and Structure APIs: With one single integration, get access to over 600M devices already connected to Google Home and a single unified interface to manage and control both cloud-connected and Matter devices across Google Home, enabling local control, broad device reach, and support for Matter custom clusters.

Commissioning API: Simplifies device set up with Fast Pair on 3 billion Android devices, commission Matter devices directly within your app, enabling seamless onboarding, voice control via Google Assistant, and compatibility with the Google Home ecosystem.

Automation API: Empower your users with all the tools needed to create and manage home automations directly in your app, leveraging extensive signals, commands, and Google specific AI-driven capabilities for personalized and intelligent home experiences.



Even more partners are using the APIs

Late last year, Eve, Nanoleaf and LG became some of our first partners to launch experiences built on our Home APIs in the Google Play store.

Using the Home APIs, Eve was able to unlock advanced features like autonomous heating schedules on Eve Thermo for their users and also expand their reach within the Android ecosystem, establishing a solid foundation for future development. Nanoleaf used the Home APIs to make entertainment even more delightful by giving customers simple voice commands to turn on their Nanoleaf 4D screen mirroring light strip. And LG used the Home APIs to integrate Google Home devices directly into their TV smart home experiences.

Additional early access partners are taking advantage of the Home APIs to build innovative, cross-platform experiences including leading brands like, Aqara, GE, Cync, Tuya, and Yale. You can learn about how we are investing in our partners, and more on our latest developments.



Join the community and share feedback

Your partnership is key to the evolution of Google Home and the Home API’s. As you begin developing, you can visit our developer forums below to find support, share feedback and even file bugs.

Connect with other developers: Our dedicated Smart Home Developer Forum is the place to ask questions, share your experiences, provide feedback while our Google Home community on Stack Overflow is the go to place to find answers and connect with coding experts.

Report an issue: Encountered a bug or have a technical issue? Report it directly to our team through the Issue Tracker on our support page, so we can investigate and resolve it.

Subscribe to our newsletter: Stay up-to-date with the latest news, announcements, and resources from Google Home. Subscribe to our Smart Home Developer Newsletter and get the latest updates delivered straight to your inbox.



We are excited to see what you build on the Home API’s and are looking forward to hearing your feedback!