Are you currently working on amazing projects using Google’s cutting-edge AI tools? If so, we're thrilled to offer you an opportunity to showcase your work with the world!



Introducing the Google AI Developers Community Spotlight Contest

We’re looking to recognize community members who are building incredible and innovative projects using Google's AI tools and products, including the Gemini API, Gemma, Google AI Edge, and Google frameworks.



Why you should participate

Global recognition: If selected, your project will be showcased on the new Google AI Developers X channel, reaching a vast audience of AI enthusiasts, experts, and potential collaborators. This is your chance to gain exposure and recognition for your hard work, potentially opening doors to new opportunities and collaborations.

Exclusive prize: Contest winners will receive cool Google AI swag for their creativity and innovation. And, a select few winners will be given the opportunity to either join our popular People of AI podcast to discuss their AI Journey and project insights, or be invited to an Ask Me Anything session with a Google AI product team.



What we’re looking for

We're seeking projects that demonstrate exceptional creativity, complexity, and/or social impact.

Creativity: Originality, uniqueness, and the "wow" factor of your project. We’re looking for projects that break new ground and inspire others.

Complexity: Leveraging the power of multiple Google AI tools and models, demonstrating a deep understanding of Google's AI ecosystem. Show us the depth of your technical expertise and your ability to integrate different AI technologies seamlessly.

Social Impact: The potential of your project to positively impact people's lives, addressing real-world challenges and making a difference.



Project Types

We welcome a diverse range of project formats, including (but not limited to):

Code repository: Share your code on GitHub

Share your code on GitHub Videos: Create a captivating demo video on YouTube, or submit an .mp4 file

Create a captivating demo video on YouTube, or submit an .mp4 file Documentation: Submit a detailed markdown file, Google Doc, or a blog post explaining your project

Submit a detailed markdown file, Google Doc, or a blog post explaining your project Website: If your project is live, share the URL



The Google AI Developers Community Spotlight Contest is your chance to shine. Submit your project today for consideration and join a community of innovators shaping the future of AI.

-The AI Developer Relations Team