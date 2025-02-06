Imagen 3 arrives in the Gemini API

Developers can now access Imagen 3, Google’s state-of-the-art image generation model, through the Gemini API. The model will be initially accessible to paid users, with a rollout to the free tier coming soon.

Imagen 3 excels in producing visually appealing, artifact-free images in a wide variety of styles from hyperrealistic images to impressionistic landscapes, abstract compositions to anime characters. Improved prompt following makes it easy to convert great ideas into high-quality images. Overall, Imagen 3 achieves state-of-the-art performance on the variety of benchmarks. Imagen 3 achieves this while being priced at $0.03 per image on the Gemini API, with control over aspect ratios, the number of options to generate, and more.



To help combat misinformation and misattribution, all images generated by Imagen 3 include a non-visible digital SynthID watermark, identifying them as AI-generated.



See Imagen 3 in Action

The gallery below highlights Imagen 3’s capabilities across a range of styles.