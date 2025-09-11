ADK for Java opening up to third-party language models via LangChain4j integration

The recent 0.2.0 release of Google’s Agent Development Kit (ADK) for Java adds an integration with the LangChain4j LLM framework. This integration provides developers with a wide range of Large Language Models (LLMs) supported by LangChain4j, for building AI agents. In addition to ADK’s built-in Google Gemini and Anthropic Claude integrations, developers can now use LangChain4j to access other models from third-party providers (like OpenAI, Anthropic, GitHub, Mistral...) or local open-weight models, e.g. via Ollama or Docker Model Runner.

LangChain4j integration for a large choice of models The LangChain4j LLM framework supports a wide variety of models. You can check the list of supported models in the LangChain4j documentation. Let’s have a look at a couple concrete examples, using Gemma with Docker Model Runner, and Ollama with Qwen. When declaring your ADK agent with the LlmAgent builder, you specify the LLM via the model() builder method. You usually pass a string representing the name of the model, like " gemini-2.5-flash ". It’s also possible to use an instance of a class extending the BaseLlm abstract class. This is exactly what the integration with LangChain4j does, to create a bridge between both frameworks. You have to use a new LangChain4j class that extends this BaseLlm class.

Running Gemma 3 with Docker Model Runner After having installed and enabled Docker Model Runner on your machine, you can pull the Gemma 3 model easily via this command:

docker model pull ai/gemma3 Shell Copied

As Docker Model Runner models exposes an OpenAI compatible API surface, you can use the LangChain4j module for OpenAI compatible models, by specifying the following dependencies in your Maven pom.xml :

<dependency> <groupId>com.google.adk</groupId> <artifactId>google-adk-contrib-langchain4j</artifactId> <version>0.2.0</version> </dependency> <dependency> <groupId>dev.langchain4j</groupId> <artifactId>langchain4j-open-ai</artifactId> <version>1.4.0</version> </dependency> XML Copied

Then, create a LangChain4j chat model, specifying the model you want to use, and the local URL and port:

OpenAiChatModel dmrChatModel = OpenAiChatModel.builder() .baseUrl("http://localhost:12434/engines/llama.cpp/v1") .modelName("ai/gemma3n") .build(); Java Copied

Now, configure a chess coach agent using that model:

LlmAgent chessCoachAgent = LlmAgent.builder() .name("chess-coach") .description("Chess coach agent") .model(new LangChain4j(dmrChatModel)) .instruction(""" You are a knowledgeable chess coach who helps chess players train and sharpen their chess skills. """) .build(); Java Copied

Notice how the bridge between the two frameworks is done via the model(new LangChain4j(dmrChatModel)) instruction. And here you go, your AI agent is powered by a local model!

Running Qwen 3 with Ollama If instead you want to build a friendly science teacher agent with the Qwen 3 model running locally on your machine via Ollama, first, define our dependencies inside a Maven pom.xml build file:

<!-- the code ADK framework --> <dependency> <groupId>com.google.adk</groupId> <artifactId>google-adk</artifactId> <version>0.2.0</version> </dependency> <!-- the LangChain4j integration --> <dependency> <groupId>com.google.adk</groupId> <artifactId>google-adk-contrib-langchain4j</artifactId> <version>0.2.0</version> </dependency> <!-- the LangChain4j Ollama provider --> <dependency> <groupId>dev.langchain4j</groupId> <artifactId>langchain4j-ollama</artifactId> <version>1.4.0</version> </dependency> XML Copied

Let’s assume you’ve already installed Ollama on your machine, you pulled the Qwen 3 model, and got it running on port 11434 . With LangChain4j, in Java, you instantiate the Ollama model provider as follows:

OllamaChatModel ollamaChatModel = OllamaChatModel.builder() .modelName("qwen3:1.7b") .baseUrl("http://127.0.0.1:11434") .build(); Java Copied

Now let’s wire this model into a simple science teacher agent:

LlmAgent scienceTeacherAgent = LlmAgent.builder() .name("science-app") .description("Science teacher agent") .model(new LangChain4j(ollamaChatModel)) .instruction(""" You are a helpful science teacher who explains science concepts to kids and teenagers. """) .build(); Java Copied

If the model supports function calling, you can give your agent access to tools as well. For example, give it access to MCP servers, or your local code driven functions. You can explore the various tools at your disposal in this article diving into ADK tools, or by looking at the ADK documentation.

New Features in this Release Beyond the headline LangChain4j integration, version 0.2.0 brings several other powerful enhancements to the agent development workflow: Expanded Tooling Capabilities : We've significantly improved how you create and manage tools. Instance-based FunctionTools : You can now create FunctionTools from object instances, not just static methods, offering greater flexibility in your agent's architecture. Improved Async Support : FunctionTools now support methods that return a Single . This improves asynchronous operation support and makes agents more responsive. Better Loop Control : The new endInvocation field in Event Actions allows programmatic interruption or stopping of the agent loop after a tool call. This provides finer control over agent execution.

: We've significantly improved how you create and manage tools. Advanced Agent Logic and Memory : Chained Callbacks : We've added support for chained callbacks for before/after events on model, agent, and tool execution. This enables more complex and fine-grained logic within your agent's lifecycle. New Memory and Retrieval : This version introduces an InMemoryMemoryService for simple, fast memory management and implements VertexAiRagRetrieval using AI Platform APIs for more advanced RAG patterns.

: Other key enhancements include a parent POM and the Maven Wrapper ( ./mvnw ), ensuring a consistent and straightforward build process for all contributors.