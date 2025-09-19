Google Colab Adds More Back to School Improvements!

Colab is back with a few new and exciting features meant to simplify and enhance your notebook-based class materials. Now, instructors have the ability to freeze runtime versions at the notebook level, and to seamlessly present and copy notebooks, all with just a few clicks in Colab!

Introducing Runtime Versions in Google Colab

If you've ever tried to re-run a notebook from a few months ago and been met with a wall of dependency or compatibility errors, you know the frustration of a broken Runtime environment. You are not alone. Reproducibility is a major challenge in the notebook world, especially for course material. You shouldn’t have to update your lectures and homework every quarter to make sure they work with the newest python packages - you should have peace of mind knowing your and your students’ runtimes will stay static.

At Colab, our goal is to provide a seamless and powerful platform for machine learning, data science, and education. We recognize that a core part of this mission is ensuring your work is stable, shareable, and importantly, reproducible. Today, we're excited to take a significant step forward by launching the Runtime Version Selector.

The Challenge of a Dynamic Runtime

Colab Runtimes are continuously updated with the latest software packages, security patches, and features. While this ensures you always have access to modern tools and safe environments, it can lead to challenges when you need to reproduce a specific result created on an older runtime. With ongoing updates, core dependencies might change, breaking your code in subtle or significant ways. Historically, this lack of version pinning could frequently disrupt user productivity and make iterative development a challenge.

Pin Your Notebook to a Runtime Version

In order to address some of the challenges that come from having a dynamic runtime, starting today, you can pin your notebook to a specific, versioned Colab runtime. This means you can guarantee that your code will execute in the same runtime with the same package versions, every time.

You'll find the new Runtime Version Selector in the "Change runtime type" dialog.