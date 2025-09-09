Announcing Genkit Go 1.0 and Enhanced AI-Assisted Development

We're excited to announce the release of Genkit Go 1.0, the first stable, production-ready release of Google’s open-source AI development framework for the Go ecosystem. Along with this release, we're also introducing the genkit init:ai-tools command to supercharge your AI-assisted development workflow. Genkit is an open-source framework for building full-stack AI-powered applications. It provides a unified interface for multiple model providers and streamlined APIs for multimodal content, structured outputs, tool calling, retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), and agentic workflows. With Genkit Go, you can now build and deploy production-ready AI applications with the speed, safety, and reliability of Go.

TL;DR Genkit Go is now stable and ready for production use! Key features: Type-safe AI flows with Go structs and JSON schema validation

with Go structs and JSON schema validation Unified model interface supporting Google AI, Vertex AI, OpenAI, Ollama, and more

supporting Google AI, Vertex AI, OpenAI, Ollama, and more Tool calling, RAG, and multimodal support

Rich local development tools with a standalone CLI binary and Developer UI

with a standalone CLI binary and Developer UI AI coding assistant integration via genkit init:ai-tools command for tools like the Gemini CLI Ready to start coding? Check out our get started guide.

What's New in Genkit Go 1.0 Production-Ready Genkit Go 1.0 represents our commitment to providing a stable, reliable foundation for building AI-powered applications in Go. With this release, you can deploy AI-powered applications to production with Genkit, knowing that the API is stable and well-tested. Like Go itself, it is intended that programs written with Genkit 1.* will continue to compile and run correctly, unchanged, even as future "point" releases of Genkit arise (Genkit 1.1, Genkit 1.2, etc.). Type-Safe AI Flows One of Genkit's most powerful features is flows - functions for AI use-cases that provide observability, easy testing, and simplified deployment. Here's how you can define a flow in Go for generating structured recipes:

package main import ( "context" "encoding/json" "fmt" "log" "github.com/firebase/genkit/go/ai" "github.com/firebase/genkit/go/genkit" "github.com/firebase/genkit/go/plugins/googlegenai" ) // Define your data structures type RecipeInput struct { Ingredient string `json:"ingredient" jsonschema:"description=Main ingredient or cuisine type"` DietaryRestrictions string `json:"dietaryRestrictions,omitempty" jsonschema:"description=Any dietary restrictions"` } type Recipe struct { Title string `json:"title"` Description string `json:"description"` PrepTime string `json:"prepTime"` CookTime string `json:"cookTime"` Servings int `json:"servings"` Ingredients []string `json:"ingredients"` Instructions []string `json:"instructions"` Tips []string `json:"tips,omitempty"` } func main() { ctx := context.Background() // Initialize Genkit with plugins g := genkit.Init(ctx, genkit.WithPlugins(&googlegenai.GoogleAI{}), genkit.WithDefaultModel("googleai/gemini-2.5-flash"), ) // Define a type-safe flow recipeFlow := genkit.DefineFlow(g, "recipeGeneratorFlow", func(ctx context.Context, input *RecipeInput) (*Recipe, error) { dietaryRestrictions := input.DietaryRestrictions if dietaryRestrictions == "" { dietaryRestrictions = "none" } prompt := fmt.Sprintf(`Create a recipe with the following requirements: Main ingredient: %s Dietary restrictions: %s`, input.Ingredient, dietaryRestrictions) // Generate structured data with type safety recipe, _, err := genkit.GenerateData[Recipe](ctx, g, ai.WithPrompt(prompt), ) if err != nil { return nil, fmt.Errorf("failed to generate recipe: %w", err) } return recipe, nil }) // Run the flow recipe, err := recipeFlow.Run(ctx, &RecipeInput{ Ingredient: "avocado", DietaryRestrictions: "vegetarian", }) if err != nil { log.Fatalf("could not generate recipe: %v", err) } // Print the structured recipe recipeJSON, _ := json.MarshalIndent(recipe, "", " ") fmt.Println("Sample recipe generated:") fmt.Println(string(recipeJSON)) <-ctx.Done() // Used for local testing only } Go Copied

Unified Model Interface Genkit Go provides a single, consistent interface for working with multiple AI model providers including Google AI, Vertex AI, OpenAI, Anthropic, and Ollama. Learn more about generating content with AI models:

// Use Google AI models resp, err := genkit.Generate(ctx, g, ai.WithModelName("googleai/gemini-2.5-flash"), ai.WithPrompt("What is the weather like today?"), ) // Use OpenAI models resp, err := genkit.Generate(ctx, g, ai.WithModelName("openai/gpt-4o"), ai.WithPrompt("How are you today?"), ) // Switch to Ollama for local models resp, err := genkit.Generate(ctx, g, ai.WithModelName("ollama/llama3"), ai.WithPrompt("What is the meaning of life?"), ) Go Copied

Tool Calling Genkit Go makes it easy to give your AI models access to external functions and APIs. See the complete tool calling guide:

// Define a tool type WeatherInput struct { Location string `json:"location" jsonschema_description:"Location to get weather for"` } getWeatherTool := genkit.DefineTool(g, "getWeather", "Gets the current weather in a given location", func(ctx *ai.ToolContext, input WeatherInput) (string, error) { // Your weather API logic here return fmt.Sprintf("The current weather in %s is 72°F and sunny.", input.Location), nil }) // Use the tool in generation resp, err := genkit.Generate(ctx, g, ai.WithPrompt("What's the weather in San Francisco?"), ai.WithTools(getWeatherTool), ) Go Copied

Easy Deployment Deploy your flows as HTTP endpoints with minimal setup. See the deployment guides for more options:

// Create HTTP handlers for your flows mux := http.NewServeMux() mux.HandleFunc("POST /recipeGeneratorFlow", genkit.Handler(recipeFlow)) // Start the server log.Fatal(server.Start(ctx, "127.0.0.1:3400", mux)) Go Copied

Rich Developer Tooling Genkit Go comes with a comprehensive set of development tools designed to make building AI applications fast and intuitive. The entire local toolchain is available through a single CLI that works seamlessly with your Go development workflow. Standalone CLI Installation Get started quickly with our standalone CLI binary – no other runtime installations required: For macOS and Linux:

curl -sL cli.genkit.dev | bash Shell Copied

For Windows: Download directly from: cli.genkit.dev The CLI works with Genkit applications in any supported language (JavaScript, Go, Python) and provides you with several convenient commands to rapidly test and iterate such as running and evaluating your flows. Interactive Developer UI The Developer UI provides a visual interface for testing and debugging your AI applications: Test flows interactively : Run flows with different inputs and see cleanly rendered results

: Run flows with different inputs and see cleanly rendered results Debug with detailed tracing : Visualize exactly what your AI flows are doing step-by-step

: Visualize exactly what your AI flows are doing step-by-step Monitor performance : Track latency, token usage, and costs

: Track latency, token usage, and costs Experiment with prompts: Test different prompts and model configurations Launch the Developer UI alongside your Go application through the CLI:

genkit start -- go run . Shell Copied

Here’s what the experience looks when running and inspecting the recipeGenerator flow from earlier:

Sorry, your browser doesn't support playback for this video

We're also excited to introduce the genkit init:ai-tools command that revolutionizes how you work with AI assistants during development. This feature, now available for both JavaScript and Go developers, automatically configures popular AI coding assistants to work seamlessly with the Genkit framework and tooling. Learn more about AI-assisted development in Genkit. To use it, install the Genkit CLI and run:

genkit init:ai-tools Shell Copied

Running the command does the following: Detects existing AI assistant configurations and preserves your current settings Installs the Genkit MCP server with powerful development tools: lookup_genkit_docs: Search Genkit documentation from genkit.dev

list_flows: List all flows in your current Genkit app

run_flow: Execute flows with test inputs

get_trace: Fetch execution traces for debugging and analysis Creates a GENKIT.md file with comprehensive language-specific instructions for AI assistants The command has built-in support for: Gemini CLI - Google's CLI-based AI coding assistant

- Google's CLI-based AI coding assistant Firebase Studio - Firebase’s agentic, cloud-based development environment

- Firebase’s agentic, cloud-based development environment Claude Code - Anthropic's coding assistant

- Anthropic's coding assistant Cursor - AI-powered code editor For other tools, select the "generic" option to get a GENKIT.md file you can integrate manually. Enhanced Development Experience With AI assistant integration, you can: Ask questions about Genkit Go APIs and get accurate, up-to-date answers

and get accurate, up-to-date answers Generate Go-specific Genkit code that follows best practices

that follows best practices Debug flows by having your AI assistant analyze traces

by having your AI assistant analyze traces Test your applications with AI-generated inputs

with AI-generated inputs Get help with Go-specific patterns and idiomatic code Quick start 1. Create a new project:

mkdir my-genkit-app && cd my-genkit-app go mod init example/my-genkit-app Shell Copied

2. Install Genkit and CLI:

go get github.com/firebase/genkit/go curl -sL cli.genkit.dev | bash Shell Copied

3. Set up AI assistant integration:

genkit init:ai-tools Shell Copied

4. Create your first flow using the examples above 5. Start the Developer UI:

genkit start -- go run . Shell Copied