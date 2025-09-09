Announcing Genkit Go 1.0 and Enhanced AI-Assisted Development

We're excited to announce the release of Genkit Go 1.0, the first stable, production-ready release of Google’s open-source AI development framework for the Go ecosystem. Along with this release, we're also introducing the genkit init:ai-tools command to supercharge your AI-assisted development workflow.
Genkit is an open-source framework for building full-stack AI-powered applications. It provides a unified interface for multiple model providers and streamlined APIs for multimodal content, structured outputs, tool calling, retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), and agentic workflows. With Genkit Go, you can now build and deploy production-ready AI applications with the speed, safety, and reliability of Go.
Genkit Go is now stable and ready for production use!
Key features:
Ready to start coding? Check out our get started guide.
Genkit Go 1.0 represents our commitment to providing a stable, reliable foundation for building AI-powered applications in Go. With this release, you can deploy AI-powered applications to production with Genkit, knowing that the API is stable and well-tested.
Like Go itself, it is intended that programs written with Genkit 1.* will continue to compile and run correctly, unchanged, even as future "point" releases of Genkit arise (Genkit 1.1, Genkit 1.2, etc.).
One of Genkit's most powerful features is flows - functions for AI use-cases that provide observability, easy testing, and simplified deployment. Here's how you can define a flow in Go for generating structured recipes:
package main
import (
"context"
"encoding/json"
"fmt"
"log"
"github.com/firebase/genkit/go/ai"
"github.com/firebase/genkit/go/genkit"
"github.com/firebase/genkit/go/plugins/googlegenai"
)
// Define your data structures
type RecipeInput struct {
Ingredient string `json:"ingredient" jsonschema:"description=Main ingredient or cuisine type"`
DietaryRestrictions string `json:"dietaryRestrictions,omitempty" jsonschema:"description=Any dietary restrictions"`
}
type Recipe struct {
Title string `json:"title"`
Description string `json:"description"`
PrepTime string `json:"prepTime"`
CookTime string `json:"cookTime"`
Servings int `json:"servings"`
Ingredients []string `json:"ingredients"`
Instructions []string `json:"instructions"`
Tips []string `json:"tips,omitempty"`
}
func main() {
ctx := context.Background()
// Initialize Genkit with plugins
g := genkit.Init(ctx,
genkit.WithPlugins(&googlegenai.GoogleAI{}),
genkit.WithDefaultModel("googleai/gemini-2.5-flash"),
)
// Define a type-safe flow
recipeFlow := genkit.DefineFlow(g, "recipeGeneratorFlow",
func(ctx context.Context, input *RecipeInput) (*Recipe, error) {
dietaryRestrictions := input.DietaryRestrictions
if dietaryRestrictions == "" {
dietaryRestrictions = "none"
}
prompt := fmt.Sprintf(`Create a recipe with the following requirements:
Main ingredient: %s
Dietary restrictions: %s`, input.Ingredient, dietaryRestrictions)
// Generate structured data with type safety
recipe, _, err := genkit.GenerateData[Recipe](ctx, g,
ai.WithPrompt(prompt),
)
if err != nil {
return nil, fmt.Errorf("failed to generate recipe: %w", err)
}
return recipe, nil
})
// Run the flow
recipe, err := recipeFlow.Run(ctx, &RecipeInput{
Ingredient: "avocado",
DietaryRestrictions: "vegetarian",
})
if err != nil {
log.Fatalf("could not generate recipe: %v", err)
}
// Print the structured recipe
recipeJSON, _ := json.MarshalIndent(recipe, "", " ")
fmt.Println("Sample recipe generated:")
fmt.Println(string(recipeJSON))
<-ctx.Done() // Used for local testing only
}
Genkit Go provides a single, consistent interface for working with multiple AI model providers including Google AI, Vertex AI, OpenAI, Anthropic, and Ollama. Learn more about generating content with AI models:
// Use Google AI models
resp, err := genkit.Generate(ctx, g,
ai.WithModelName("googleai/gemini-2.5-flash"),
ai.WithPrompt("What is the weather like today?"),
)
// Use OpenAI models
resp, err := genkit.Generate(ctx, g,
ai.WithModelName("openai/gpt-4o"),
ai.WithPrompt("How are you today?"),
)
// Switch to Ollama for local models
resp, err := genkit.Generate(ctx, g,
ai.WithModelName("ollama/llama3"),
ai.WithPrompt("What is the meaning of life?"),
)
Genkit Go makes it easy to give your AI models access to external functions and APIs. See the complete tool calling guide:
// Define a tool
type WeatherInput struct {
Location string `json:"location" jsonschema_description:"Location to get weather for"`
}
getWeatherTool := genkit.DefineTool(g, "getWeather",
"Gets the current weather in a given location",
func(ctx *ai.ToolContext, input WeatherInput) (string, error) {
// Your weather API logic here
return fmt.Sprintf("The current weather in %s is 72°F and sunny.", input.Location), nil
})
// Use the tool in generation
resp, err := genkit.Generate(ctx, g,
ai.WithPrompt("What's the weather in San Francisco?"),
ai.WithTools(getWeatherTool),
)
Deploy your flows as HTTP endpoints with minimal setup. See the deployment guides for more options:
// Create HTTP handlers for your flows
mux := http.NewServeMux()
mux.HandleFunc("POST /recipeGeneratorFlow", genkit.Handler(recipeFlow))
// Start the server
log.Fatal(server.Start(ctx, "127.0.0.1:3400", mux))
Genkit Go comes with a comprehensive set of development tools designed to make building AI applications fast and intuitive. The entire local toolchain is available through a single CLI that works seamlessly with your Go development workflow.
Get started quickly with our standalone CLI binary – no other runtime installations required:
For macOS and Linux:
curl -sL cli.genkit.dev | bash
For Windows: Download directly from: cli.genkit.dev
The CLI works with Genkit applications in any supported language (JavaScript, Go, Python) and provides you with several convenient commands to rapidly test and iterate such as running and evaluating your flows.
The Developer UI provides a visual interface for testing and debugging your AI applications:
Launch the Developer UI alongside your Go application through the CLI:
genkit start -- go run .
Here’s what the experience looks when running and inspecting the
recipeGenerator flow from earlier:
We're also excited to introduce the
genkit init:ai-tools command that revolutionizes how you work with AI assistants during development. This feature, now available for both JavaScript and Go developers, automatically configures popular AI coding assistants to work seamlessly with the Genkit framework and tooling. Learn more about AI-assisted development in Genkit.
To use it, install the Genkit CLI and run:
genkit init:ai-tools
Running the command does the following:
The command has built-in support for:
For other tools, select the "generic" option to get a GENKIT.md file you can integrate manually.
With AI assistant integration, you can:
1. Create a new project:
mkdir my-genkit-app && cd my-genkit-app
go mod init example/my-genkit-app
2. Install Genkit and CLI:
go get github.com/firebase/genkit/go
curl -sL cli.genkit.dev | bash
3. Set up AI assistant integration:
genkit init:ai-tools
4. Create your first flow using the examples above
5. Start the Developer UI:
genkit start -- go run .
For a more detailed walkthrough, see the get started guide.
Genkit Go 1.0 combines Go’s performance and reliability with Genkit’s production-ready AI framework and tooling. We can’t wait to see what you build!
Happy coding! 🚀