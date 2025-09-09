Announcing Genkit Go 1.0 and Enhanced AI-Assisted Development

SEPT. 9, 2025
Chris Gill Product Manager
Cameron Balahan Group Product Manager

We're excited to announce the release of Genkit Go 1.0, the first stable, production-ready release of Google’s open-source AI development framework for the Go ecosystem. Along with this release, we're also introducing the genkit init:ai-tools command to supercharge your AI-assisted development workflow.

Genkit is an open-source framework for building full-stack AI-powered applications. It provides a unified interface for multiple model providers and streamlined APIs for multimodal content, structured outputs, tool calling, retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), and agentic workflows. With Genkit Go, you can now build and deploy production-ready AI applications with the speed, safety, and reliability of Go.

TL;DR

Genkit Go is now stable and ready for production use!

Key features:

  • Type-safe AI flows with Go structs and JSON schema validation
  • Unified model interface supporting Google AI, Vertex AI, OpenAI, Ollama, and more
  • Tool calling, RAG, and multimodal support
  • Rich local development tools with a standalone CLI binary and Developer UI
  • AI coding assistant integration via genkit init:ai-tools command for tools like the Gemini CLI

Ready to start coding? Check out our get started guide.

What's New in Genkit Go 1.0

Production-Ready

Genkit Go 1.0 represents our commitment to providing a stable, reliable foundation for building AI-powered applications in Go. With this release, you can deploy AI-powered applications to production with Genkit, knowing that the API is stable and well-tested.

Like Go itself, it is intended that programs written with Genkit 1.* will continue to compile and run correctly, unchanged, even as future "point" releases of Genkit arise (Genkit 1.1, Genkit 1.2, etc.).

Type-Safe AI Flows

One of Genkit's most powerful features is flows - functions for AI use-cases that provide observability, easy testing, and simplified deployment. Here's how you can define a flow in Go for generating structured recipes:

package main

import (
    "context"
    "encoding/json"
    "fmt"
    "log"

    "github.com/firebase/genkit/go/ai"
    "github.com/firebase/genkit/go/genkit"
    "github.com/firebase/genkit/go/plugins/googlegenai"
)

// Define your data structures
type RecipeInput struct {
    Ingredient          string `json:"ingredient" jsonschema:"description=Main ingredient or cuisine type"`
    DietaryRestrictions string `json:"dietaryRestrictions,omitempty" jsonschema:"description=Any dietary restrictions"`
}

type Recipe struct {
    Title        string   `json:"title"`
    Description  string   `json:"description"`
    PrepTime     string   `json:"prepTime"`
    CookTime     string   `json:"cookTime"`
    Servings     int      `json:"servings"`
    Ingredients  []string `json:"ingredients"`
    Instructions []string `json:"instructions"`
    Tips         []string `json:"tips,omitempty"`
}

func main() {
    ctx := context.Background()

    // Initialize Genkit with plugins
    g := genkit.Init(ctx,
        genkit.WithPlugins(&googlegenai.GoogleAI{}),
        genkit.WithDefaultModel("googleai/gemini-2.5-flash"),
    )

    // Define a type-safe flow
    recipeFlow := genkit.DefineFlow(g, "recipeGeneratorFlow", 
        func(ctx context.Context, input *RecipeInput) (*Recipe, error) {
            dietaryRestrictions := input.DietaryRestrictions
            if dietaryRestrictions == "" {
                dietaryRestrictions = "none"
            }

            prompt := fmt.Sprintf(`Create a recipe with the following requirements:
                Main ingredient: %s
                Dietary restrictions: %s`, input.Ingredient, dietaryRestrictions)

            // Generate structured data with type safety
            recipe, _, err := genkit.GenerateData[Recipe](ctx, g,
                ai.WithPrompt(prompt),
            )
            if err != nil {
                return nil, fmt.Errorf("failed to generate recipe: %w", err)
            }

            return recipe, nil
        })

    // Run the flow
    recipe, err := recipeFlow.Run(ctx, &RecipeInput{
        Ingredient:          "avocado",
        DietaryRestrictions: "vegetarian",
    })
    if err != nil {
        log.Fatalf("could not generate recipe: %v", err)
    }

    // Print the structured recipe
    recipeJSON, _ := json.MarshalIndent(recipe, "", "  ")
    fmt.Println("Sample recipe generated:")
    fmt.Println(string(recipeJSON))

    <-ctx.Done() // Used for local testing only
}
Go

Unified Model Interface

Genkit Go provides a single, consistent interface for working with multiple AI model providers including Google AI, Vertex AI, OpenAI, Anthropic, and Ollama. Learn more about generating content with AI models:

// Use Google AI models
resp, err := genkit.Generate(ctx, g,
    ai.WithModelName("googleai/gemini-2.5-flash"),
    ai.WithPrompt("What is the weather like today?"),
)

// Use OpenAI models
resp, err := genkit.Generate(ctx, g,
    ai.WithModelName("openai/gpt-4o"),
    ai.WithPrompt("How are you today?"),
)

// Switch to Ollama for local models
resp, err := genkit.Generate(ctx, g,
    ai.WithModelName("ollama/llama3"),
    ai.WithPrompt("What is the meaning of life?"),
)
Go

Tool Calling

Genkit Go makes it easy to give your AI models access to external functions and APIs. See the complete tool calling guide:

// Define a tool
type WeatherInput struct {
    Location string `json:"location" jsonschema_description:"Location to get weather for"`
}

getWeatherTool := genkit.DefineTool(g, "getWeather", 
    "Gets the current weather in a given location",
    func(ctx *ai.ToolContext, input WeatherInput) (string, error) {
        // Your weather API logic here
        return fmt.Sprintf("The current weather in %s is 72°F and sunny.", input.Location), nil
    })

// Use the tool in generation
resp, err := genkit.Generate(ctx, g,
    ai.WithPrompt("What's the weather in San Francisco?"),
    ai.WithTools(getWeatherTool),
)
Go

Easy Deployment

Deploy your flows as HTTP endpoints with minimal setup. See the deployment guides for more options:

// Create HTTP handlers for your flows
mux := http.NewServeMux()
mux.HandleFunc("POST /recipeGeneratorFlow", genkit.Handler(recipeFlow))

// Start the server
log.Fatal(server.Start(ctx, "127.0.0.1:3400", mux))
Go

Rich Developer Tooling

Genkit Go comes with a comprehensive set of development tools designed to make building AI applications fast and intuitive. The entire local toolchain is available through a single CLI that works seamlessly with your Go development workflow.

Standalone CLI Installation

Get started quickly with our standalone CLI binary – no other runtime installations required:

For macOS and Linux:

curl -sL cli.genkit.dev | bash
Shell

For Windows: Download directly from: cli.genkit.dev

The CLI works with Genkit applications in any supported language (JavaScript, Go, Python) and provides you with several convenient commands to rapidly test and iterate such as running and evaluating your flows.

Interactive Developer UI

The Developer UI provides a visual interface for testing and debugging your AI applications:

  • Test flows interactively: Run flows with different inputs and see cleanly rendered results
  • Debug with detailed tracing: Visualize exactly what your AI flows are doing step-by-step
  • Monitor performance: Track latency, token usage, and costs
  • Experiment with prompts: Test different prompts and model configurations

Launch the Developer UI alongside your Go application through the CLI:

genkit start -- go run .
Shell

Here’s what the experience looks when running and inspecting the recipeGenerator flow from earlier:

Introducing genkit init:ai-tools

We're also excited to introduce the genkit init:ai-tools command that revolutionizes how you work with AI assistants during development. This feature, now available for both JavaScript and Go developers, automatically configures popular AI coding assistants to work seamlessly with the Genkit framework and tooling. Learn more about AI-assisted development in Genkit.

To use it, install the Genkit CLI and run:

genkit init:ai-tools
Shell

Running the command does the following:

  1. Detects existing AI assistant configurations and preserves your current settings
  2. Installs the Genkit MCP server with powerful development tools:
    • lookup_genkit_docs: Search Genkit documentation from genkit.dev
    • list_flows: List all flows in your current Genkit app
    • run_flow: Execute flows with test inputs
    • get_trace: Fetch execution traces for debugging and analysis
  1. Creates a GENKIT.md file with comprehensive language-specific instructions for AI assistants

Supported AI Tools

The command has built-in support for:

  • Gemini CLI - Google's CLI-based AI coding assistant
  • Firebase Studio - Firebase’s agentic, cloud-based development environment
  • Claude Code - Anthropic's coding assistant
  • Cursor - AI-powered code editor

For other tools, select the "generic" option to get a GENKIT.md file you can integrate manually.

Enhanced Development Experience

With AI assistant integration, you can:

  • Ask questions about Genkit Go APIs and get accurate, up-to-date answers
  • Generate Go-specific Genkit code that follows best practices
  • Debug flows by having your AI assistant analyze traces
  • Test your applications with AI-generated inputs
  • Get help with Go-specific patterns and idiomatic code

Quick start

1. Create a new project:

mkdir my-genkit-app && cd my-genkit-app
go mod init example/my-genkit-app
Shell

2. Install Genkit and CLI:

go get github.com/firebase/genkit/go
curl -sL cli.genkit.dev | bash
Shell

3. Set up AI assistant integration:

genkit init:ai-tools
Shell

4. Create your first flow using the examples above

5. Start the Developer UI:

genkit start -- go run .
Shell

For a more detailed walkthrough, see the get started guide.

Learn More

Genkit Go 1.0 combines Go’s performance and reliability with Genkit’s production-ready AI framework and tooling. We can’t wait to see what you build!

Happy coding! 🚀

