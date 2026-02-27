Supercharge your AI agents: The New ADK Integrations Ecosystem

An AI agent is only as capable as the systems it can interact with. An agent that can 'think' is great, but an agent that can manage code repositories, trigger workflows, or query databases is transformative.
This shift from chat to action is exactly what Agent Development Kit (ADK) was built for. As an open-source framework, ADK provides the flexible primitives developers need to build, test, and deploy these kinds of complex, production-grade agentic workflows.
That’s why we are thrilled to announce a significant expansion to the Agent Development Kit (ADK) ecosystem. We have partnered with leading developer platforms to bring a broad suite of third-party tools and integrations directly into ADK.
With just a few lines of code, these integrations allow your agents to interact seamlessly with the real world. For example, watch how easily an agent can search Hugging Face to discover models and generate code:
Here are the partner integrations available today in the ADK Tools and Integrations documentation:
Agents can connect directly into your development tools to help you manage code, test APIs, and execute scripts in secure environments:
Give your agents access to your team's project tracking and documentation:
Connect your agents to databases and vector search engines:
Give your agents persistent, searchable memory across conversations:
Monitor, debug, and optimize your agents in production:
Connect your agents to external apps and services through integration platforms:
Give your agents direct access to the AI/ML ecosystem:
Let your agents work with you to handle your financial operations and billing:
Add voice and audio capabilities to your agents:
Let your agents send, receive, and manage email:
ADK also includes built-in integrations with Google Cloud services including BigQuery, Spanner, Pub/Sub, and more. See the full list in the ADK Tools and Integrations documentation.
Your agent's core logic shouldn't be coupled to its tools. By using the McpToolset primitive or plugin architecture, you can add any of these third-party integrations into your agent with just a few lines of code. ADK allows you to experiment and find the best tool for the job without ever having to refactor your agent. You don't need to worry about the underlying implementation details - just copy the configuration for the tool you want, and the ADK handles the rest.
Here is an example of adding the GitHub integration to an ADK agent in Python, which instantly helps you empower your agent to manage repositories and automate workflows:
from google.adk.agents import Agent
from google.adk.tools.mcp_tool import McpToolset
from google.adk.tools.mcp_tool.mcp_session_manager import StreamableHTTPServerParams
GITHUB_TOKEN = "YOUR_GITHUB_TOKEN"
# Initialize your agent
root_agent = Agent(
model="gemini-3-flash-preview",
name="github_agent",
instruction="Help users get information from GitHub",
# Add a third-party integration by configuring McpToolset
tools=[
McpToolset(
connection_params=StreamableHTTPServerParams(
url="https://api.githubcopilot.com/mcp/",
headers={
"Authorization": f"Bearer {GITHUB_TOKEN}",
"X-MCP-Toolsets": "all",
"X-MCP-Readonly": "true"
},
),
)
],
)
And here’s what the ADK agent looks like in action as it queries and searches through GitHub:
Ready to give your AI agents new skills?
Head over to our ADK Tools and Integrations documentation to see code examples and installation guides for every integration listed above.
We can’t wait to see what you build!