Bringing Gemma 4 12B to your Laptop: Unlocking Local, Agentic Workflows with Google AI Edge

Google DeepMind’s latest open model, Gemma 4 12B, is designed to bring agentic, multimodal intelligence directly to your laptop. By combining the model's strengths with the Google AI Edge stack, you can immediately get hands-on to build and experiment locally, on everyday machines (see model card for spec requirement).



This model-runtime combination unlocks powerful on-device capabilities, from autonomous data processing and generating rich visual insights, to building fully functional webpages and executing everyday tool use. You can start interacting with Gemma 4 12B across Google AI Edge right now: Explore Gemma with Google AI Edge Gallery, our local AI showcase app, now available on macOS . With the 12B model you can generate and execute scripts on the fly for tasks such as data analysis.

our local AI showcase app, . With the 12B model you can generate and execute scripts on the fly for tasks such as data analysis. The Google AI Edge Eloquent on-device, voice dictation app is now available on macOS . We added the ability to interactively polish and rewrite text through voice commands, entirely on-device, powered by the new Gemma 4 12B model.

on-device, voice dictation app is . We added the ability to polish and rewrite text through voice commands, entirely on-device, powered by the new Gemma 4 12B model. LiteRT-LM can now serve local, industry compatible endpoints directly from your terminal via the new serve command in the LiteRT-LM CLI. When used with Gemma 4 12B, this is a highly capable and efficient option to power fully-local agentic tools, harnesses, and workflows. Coding with Google AI Edge Gallery on MacOS The Google AI Edge Gallery app, now available on macOS, showcases Gemma 4 12B’s coding capability, allowing you to extract meaningful insights from your data right on your device. Through a seamless interface, you can simply describe your analytical goals in natural language. In the example below, we asked the model to “use a python program to render a chart png to compare the top 10 girl names born in 2024 vs 2025” given two text files containing the data. In response, the model dynamically generates Python code, executes it locally, and converts raw data into beautiful, easy-to-grasp visualizations and insights.

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When it comes to advanced coding, Gemma 4 12B doesn't just write scripts. In a complex 3D rendering task, we observed that with just one user prompt, the model can generate a rubber duck rendering with dependency specification, generate code and self correct, all in a single turn.

Prompt: "use trimesh to write a python program to render the attached obj file to a png file"

Download Google AI Edge Gallery on macOS today and try local coding with Gemma 4 12B. Dictation and Voice-Driven Editing with Google AI Edge Eloquent

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Google AI Edge Eloquent, our AI powered dictation and editing app, seamlessly transforms your raw unstructured thoughts into polished text. The new MacOS desktop version runs 100% on-device across the entire feature set, ensuring a powerful, fully offline experience. Using a convenient, customizable hotkey, Eloquent enables you to use voice dictation across any application on your Mac. Additionally, Eloquent supports fully local transcription of your audio or video files. Leveraging the advanced reasoning power of Gemma 4 12B, we are introducing Voice Edit, a new feature that allows you to simply dictate voice commands to transform any piece of text in your desktop workflow. For example, you can highlight a paragraph and say, “restructure these notes into an executive summary”, or “translate this into Hindi”. With Gemma 4 12B, we see a huge step up to prior models with superior instruction following, stricter scope adherence, and a 60%+ jump in overall quality. Download Google AI Edge Eloquent on macOS today and experience the power of Gemma 4 12B as a fully local AI dictation and editing assistant. Build with LiteRT-LM including Drop-in Local Serving The LiteRT-LM CLI provides a lightweight, zero-code tool for running language models locally. We are now expanding the tool with the serve command, letting the CLI act as a drop-in local LLM server. Use this functionality with Gemma 4 12B to point any standard tool, SDK, or framework (such as OpenClaw, Hermes, OpenCode, Pi, or popular extensions like Continue and Aider) directly to your local endpoint.

# Import the Gemma 4 12B model as "gemma4-12b" litert-lm import --from-huggingface-repo=litert-community/gemma-4-12B-it-litert-lm gemma-4-12B-it.litertlm gemma4-12b # Start the OpenAI-compatible server litert-lm serve Shell Copied

curl http://localhost:9379/v1/chat/completions \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d '{ "model": "gemma4-12b,gpu", "messages": [{"role": "user", "content": "Hello!"}] }' Shell Copied

Sorry, your browser doesn't support playback for this video Demonstrating the LiteRT-LM CLI serve command: Creating an industry compatible local endpoint to connect Gemma 4 12B with Open WebUI for one-shot particle effect demo.