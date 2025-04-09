Agent Development Kit: Making it easy to build multi-agent applications

The world of AI is rapidly moving beyond single-purpose models towards intelligent, autonomous multi-agent systems. Building these multi-agent systems, however, presents new challenges. That is why today, we have introduced Agent Development Kit (ADK) at Google Cloud NEXT 2025, a new open-source framework from Google designed to simplify the full stack end-to-end development of agents and multi-agent systems. ADK empowers developers like you to build production-ready agentic applications with greater flexibility and precise control. ADK is the same framework powering agents within Google products like Agentspace and the Google Customer Engagement Suite (CES). By open-sourcing ADK, we aim to provide developers with powerful, flexible tools to build in the rapidly evolving agent landscape. The ADK is designed to be flexible, use different models and build production ready agents for different deployment environments.

Core Pillars of ADK: Build, Interact, Evaluate, Deploy ADK provides capabilities across the entire agent development lifecycle: Multi-Agent by Design: Build modular and scalable applications by composing multiple specialized agents in a hierarchy. Enable complex coordination and delegation. Rich Model Ecosystem: Choose the model that works best for your needs. ADK works with your model of choice – whether it is Gemini or your any model accessible via Vertex AI Model Garden. The framework also offers LiteLLM integration letting you choose from a wide selection of models from providers like Anthropic, Meta, Mistral AI, AI21 Labs, and many more! Rich Tool Ecosystem: Equip agents with diverse capabilities: use pre-built tools (Search, Code Exec), Model Context Protocol (MCP) tools, integrate 3rd-party libraries (LangChain, LlamaIndex), or even use other agents as tools (LangGraph, CrewAI, etc). Built-in streaming: Interact with your agents in human-like conversations with ADK's unique bidirectional audio and video streaming capabilities. With just a few lines of code, you can create natural interactions that change how you work with agents – moving beyond text into rich, multimodal dialogue. Flexible Orchestration: Define workflows using workflow agents ( Sequential , Parallel , Loop ) for predictable pipelines, or leverage LLM-driven dynamic routing ( LlmAgent transfer) for adaptive behavior. Integrated Developer Experience: Develop, test, and debug locally with a powerful CLI and a visual Web UI. Inspect events, state, and agent execution step-by-step. Built-in Evaluation: Systematically assess agent performance by evaluating both the final response quality and the step-by-step execution trajectory against predefined test cases. Easy Deployment: Containerize and deploy your agents anywhere.

Getting started with your first agent While we encourage you to explore the examples in the docs, the core idea is Pythonic simplicity. You define your agent's logic, the tools it can use, and how it should process information. ADK provides the structure to manage state, orchestrate tool calls, and interact with the underlying LLMs. Here is an illustrative example of a basic agent. The code can be found in the quickstart guide.

from google.adk.agents import LlmAgent from google.adk.tools import google_Search dice_agent = LlmAgent ( model = "gemini-2.0-flash-exp" , # Required: Specify the LLM name = "question_answer_agent" , # Requdired: Unique agent name description = "A helpful assistant agent that can answer questions." , instruction = """Respond to the query using google search""" , tools = [ google_search ], # Provide an instance of the tool ) # you can run this by using adk web

This simple example shows the basic structure. ADK truly shines when building more complex applications involving multiple agents, sophisticated tool use, and dynamic orchestration, all while maintaining control. ADK offers flexibility in the way you interact with your agents: CLI, Web UI, API Server and API (Python). The way you define your agent (the core logic within agent.py ) is the same regardless of how you choose to interact with it. The difference lies in how you initiate and manage the interaction. For all you find examples in the ADK documentation.

Building Multi-Agent Applications with ADK ADK truly shines when you move beyond single agents to build collaborative multi-agent systems that leverage tools. Imagine creating a team of specialized agents where a primary agent can delegate tasks based on the conversation. ADK makes this easy through hierarchical structures and intelligent routing. Let's walk through an illustrative example – a WeatherAgent that handles weather queries but delegates greetings to a specialized GreetingAgent.

1. Define a Tool: Agents use tools to perform actions. Here, our WeatherAgent needs a tool to fetch weather data. We define a Python function; ADK uses its docstring to understand when and how to use it.

def get_weather ( city : str ) -> Dict : # Best Practice: Log tool execution for easier debugging print ( f "--- Tool: get_weather called for city: { city } ---" ) city_normalized = city . lower () . replace ( " " , "" ) # Basic input normalization # Mock weather data for simplicity (matching Step 1 structure) mock_weather_db = { "newyork" : { "status" : "success" , "report" : "The weather in New York is sunny with a temperature of 25°C." }, "london" : { "status" : "success" , "report" : "It's cloudy in London with a temperature of 15°C." }, "tokyo" : { "status" : "success" , "report" : "Tokyo is experiencing light rain and a temperature of 18°C." }, "chicago" : { "status" : "success" , "report" : "The weather in Chicago is sunny with a temperature of 25°C." }, "toronto" : { "status" : "success" , "report" : "It's partly cloudy in Toronto with a temperature of 30°C." }, "chennai" : { "status" : "success" , "report" : "It's rainy in Chennai with a temperature of 15°C." }, } # Best Practice: Handle potential errors gracefully within the tool if city_normalized in mock_weather_db : return mock_weather_db [ city_normalized ] else : return { "status" : "error" , "error_message" : f "Sorry, I don't have weather information for ' { city } '." }

2. Define the Agents and Their Relationship: We use LlmAgent to create our agents. Pay close attention to the instruction and description fields – the LLM relies heavily on these for understanding roles and making delegation decisions using auto delegations for sub agents.

greeting_agent = Agent ( model = LiteLlm ( model = "anthropic/claude-3-sonnet-20240229" ), name = "greeting_agent" , instruction = "You are the Greeting Agent. Your ONLY task is to provide a friendly greeting to the user. " "Do not engage in any other conversation or tasks." , # Crucial for delegation: Clear description of capability description = "Handles simple greetings and hellos" , ) farewell_agent = Agent ( model = LiteLlm ( model = "anthropic/claude-3-sonnet-20240229" ), name = "farewell_agent" , instruction = "You are the Farewell Agent. Your ONLY task is to provide a polite goodbye message. " "Do not perform any other actions." , # Crucial for delegation: Clear description of capability description = "Handles simple farewells and goodbyes" , ) root_agent = Agent ( name = "weather_agent_v2" , model = "gemini-2.0-flash-exp" , description = "You are the main Weather Agent, coordinating a team. - Your main task: Provide weather using the `get_weather` tool. Handle its 'status' response ('report' or 'error_message'). - Delegation Rules: - If the user gives a simple greeting (like 'Hi', 'Hello'), delegate to `greeting_agent`. - If the user gives a simple farewell (like 'Bye', 'See you'), delegate to `farewell_agent`. - Handle weather requests yourself using `get_weather`. - For other queries, state clearly if you cannot handle them." , tools = [ get_weather ], # Root agent still needs the weather tool sub_agents = [ greeting_agent , farewell_agent ] )