Agent Development Kit: Making it easy to build multi-agent applications

The world of AI is rapidly moving beyond single-purpose models towards intelligent, autonomous multi-agent systems. Building these multi-agent systems, however, presents new challenges. That is why today, we have introduced Agent Development Kit (ADK) at Google Cloud NEXT 2025, a new open-source framework from Google designed to simplify the full stack end-to-end development of agents and multi-agent systems. ADK empowers developers like you to build production-ready agentic applications with greater flexibility and precise control.
ADK is the same framework powering agents within Google products like Agentspace and the Google Customer Engagement Suite (CES). By open-sourcing ADK, we aim to provide developers with powerful, flexible tools to build in the rapidly evolving agent landscape. The ADK is designed to be flexible, use different models and build production ready agents for different deployment environments.
ADK provides capabilities across the entire agent development lifecycle:
Sequential,
Parallel,
Loop) for predictable pipelines, or leverage LLM-driven dynamic routing (
LlmAgent transfer) for adaptive behavior.
While we encourage you to explore the examples in the docs, the core idea is Pythonic simplicity. You define your agent's logic, the tools it can use, and how it should process information. ADK provides the structure to manage state, orchestrate tool calls, and interact with the underlying LLMs. Here is an illustrative example of a basic agent.
The code can be found in the quickstart guide.
from google.adk.agents import LlmAgent
from google.adk.tools import google_Search
dice_agent = LlmAgent(
model="gemini-2.0-flash-exp", # Required: Specify the LLM
name="question_answer_agent", # Requdired: Unique agent name
description="A helpful assistant agent that can answer questions.",
instruction="""Respond to the query using google search""",
tools=[google_search], # Provide an instance of the tool
)
# you can run this by using adk web
This simple example shows the basic structure. ADK truly shines when building more complex applications involving multiple agents, sophisticated tool use, and dynamic orchestration, all while maintaining control.
ADK offers flexibility in the way you interact with your agents: CLI, Web UI, API Server and API (Python). The way you define your agent (the core logic within
agent.py) is the same regardless of how you choose to interact with it. The difference lies in how you initiate and manage the interaction. For all you find examples in the ADK documentation.
ADK truly shines when you move beyond single agents to build collaborative multi-agent systems that leverage tools. Imagine creating a team of specialized agents where a primary agent can delegate tasks based on the conversation. ADK makes this easy through hierarchical structures and intelligent routing.
Let's walk through an illustrative example – a
WeatherAgent that handles weather queries but delegates greetings to a specialized GreetingAgent.
1. Define a Tool: Agents use tools to perform actions. Here, our
WeatherAgent needs a tool to fetch weather data. We define a Python function; ADK uses its
docstring to understand when and how to use it.
def get_weather(city: str) -> Dict:
# Best Practice: Log tool execution for easier debugging
print(f"--- Tool: get_weather called for city: {city} ---")
city_normalized = city.lower().replace(" ", "") # Basic input normalization
# Mock weather data for simplicity (matching Step 1 structure)
mock_weather_db = {
"newyork": {"status": "success", "report": "The weather in New York is sunny with a temperature of 25°C."},
"london": {"status": "success", "report": "It's cloudy in London with a temperature of 15°C."},
"tokyo": {"status": "success", "report": "Tokyo is experiencing light rain and a temperature of 18°C."},
"chicago": {"status": "success", "report": "The weather in Chicago is sunny with a temperature of 25°C."},
"toronto": {"status": "success", "report": "It's partly cloudy in Toronto with a temperature of 30°C."},
"chennai": {"status": "success", "report": "It's rainy in Chennai with a temperature of 15°C."},
}
# Best Practice: Handle potential errors gracefully within the tool
if city_normalized in mock_weather_db:
return mock_weather_db[city_normalized]
else:
return {"status": "error", "error_message": f"Sorry, I don't have weather information for '{city}'."}
2. Define the Agents and Their Relationship: We use
LlmAgent to create our agents. Pay close attention to the instruction and description fields – the LLM relies heavily on these for understanding roles and making delegation decisions using auto delegations for sub agents.
greeting_agent = Agent(
model=LiteLlm(model="anthropic/claude-3-sonnet-20240229"),
name="greeting_agent",
instruction="You are the Greeting Agent. Your ONLY task is to provide a friendly greeting to the user. " "Do not engage in any other conversation or tasks.",
# Crucial for delegation: Clear description of capability
description="Handles simple greetings and hellos",
)
farewell_agent = Agent(
model=LiteLlm(model="anthropic/claude-3-sonnet-20240229"),
name="farewell_agent",
instruction="You are the Farewell Agent. Your ONLY task is to provide a polite goodbye message. "
"Do not perform any other actions.",
# Crucial for delegation: Clear description of capability
description="Handles simple farewells and goodbyes",
)
root_agent = Agent(
name="weather_agent_v2",
model="gemini-2.0-flash-exp",
description="You are the main Weather Agent, coordinating a team. - Your main task: Provide weather using the `get_weather` tool. Handle its 'status' response ('report' or 'error_message'). - Delegation Rules: - If the user gives a simple greeting (like 'Hi', 'Hello'), delegate to `greeting_agent`. - If the user gives a simple farewell (like 'Bye', 'See you'), delegate to `farewell_agent`. - Handle weather requests yourself using `get_weather`. - For other queries, state clearly if you cannot handle them.",
tools=[get_weather], # Root agent still needs the weather tool
sub_agents=[greeting_agent, farewell_agent]
)
description, and the
description fields of related agents (parent / sub agents defined in the hierarchy).
GreetingAgent description, it initiates a transfer.
Clear, distinct descriptions are vital! The LLM uses them to route tasks effectively.
In this setup, if a user starts with "Hi", the
WeatherAgent (if it's the root agent processing the input) can recognize it's not a weather query, see the
GreetingAgent is suitable via its description, and automatically transfer control. If the user asks "What's the weather in Chicago?", the
WeatherAgent handles it directly using its
get_weather tool.
This example demonstrates how ADK's hierarchical structure and description-driven delegation allow you to build organized, maintainable, and sophisticated multi-agent applications.
Building intelligent agents like our weather agent is foundational, but bringing them reliably to users involves crucial next steps: rigorous evaluation and seamless deployment. Before going live, ensuring your agent behaves predictably and correctly is paramount. ADK's integrated evaluation tools are designed precisely for this, letting you systematically test execution paths and response quality against predefined datasets, like
evaluation.test.json or
test.json. You can run these checks programmatically within your test suites using
AgentEvaluator.evaluate(). You can also use evaluation directly via the ADK eval command-line tool or via the web UI.
Once you're satisfied with performance, ADK offers a clear and streamlined path to production through the option to deploy to any container runtime or using its integration with Vertex AI Agent Engine. This allows you to leverage a fully managed, scalable, and enterprise-grade runtime, completing the development lifecycle and empowering you to move from sophisticated prototypes to robust, production-ready agentic applications.
As you explore the possibilities of building multi-agent systems with ADK, you might be wondering how it fits into the broader landscape of GenAI development tools from Google. While a variety of SDKs and frameworks are available, such as the Genkit framework, it's helpful to understand ADK's relative focus. Here's a quick comparison:
Ultimately, the best choice depends on your project's specific goals. If you are building intricate, collaborative agent systems within a well-defined framework, ADK offers a powerful solution. For many other GenAI projects requiring flexibility and broad model support, Genkit is an excellent choice.
While the Agent Development Kit (ADK) offers flexibility to work with various tools, it is optimized for seamless integration within the Google Cloud ecosystem, specifically with Gemini models and Vertex AI. This tailored design allows developers to fully leverage the advanced capabilities of Gemini, such as the enhanced reasoning and tool use found in Gemini 2.5 Pro Experimental, and provides a direct, native pathway to deploy these agents onto Vertex AI's fully-managed, enterprise-grade runtime for scalability.
Crucially, this deep integration extends to your broader enterprise landscape; ADK enables agents to connect directly to systems and data through over 100 pre-built connectors, utilize workflows built with Application Integration, and access data stored in systems like AlloyDB, BigQuery, and NetApp without requiring data duplication.
Additionally, agents built with ADK can securely tap into your organization's existing API investments managed through Apigee, further enhancing their capabilities by leveraging established interfaces.
This comprehensive connectivity across advanced AI models, scalable deployment, diverse data sources, and existing APIs makes ADK exceptionally powerful when used within the Google Cloud environment.
The Agent Development Kit (ADK) provides a powerful, flexible, and open-source foundation for building the next generation of AI applications. It tackles the core challenges of multi-agent development by offering:
We're incredibly excited to see what you build with ADK!
Explore the Code: Official ADK Documentation.