Gemma explained: What’s new in Gemma 3

Let’s explore the key differences and improvements in Gemma 3.

Key Differences While Gemma 3's architecture inherits aspects from its predecessors, it also features new modifications that are described below.

Vision-language support A major enhancement in Gemma 3 is its new vision-language understanding capability. The 4B, 12B and 27B models employ a custom SigLIP vision encoder, which enables the model to interpret visual input. The vision encoder operates on fixed 896x896 square images. To handle the images with different aspect ratios or high resolutions, a “Pan&Scan” algorithm is employed. This involves adaptively cropping the image, resizing each crop to 896x896, and then encoding it. While this method improves performance, particularly when detailed information is critical, it leads to increased computational overhead during inference. Additionally, Gemma 3 treats images as a sequence of compact “soft tokens” produced by MultiModalProjector. This technique significantly cuts down on the inference resources needed for image processing by representing visual data with a fixed number of 256 vectors.

Before proceeding, you might wonder: “When should I use Gemma 3 versus PaliGemma 2?” PaliGemma 2's strength lies in features not found in Gemma 3 like image segmentation and object detection. However, Gemma 3 integrated and extended the technology from PaliGemma, offering multi-turn chat and strong zero-shot performance for handling various vision tasks directly. Your final decision should also consider your available computational resources and the importance of advanced features like longer context or multilingual support, where Gemma 3 offers notable enhancements.

Architectural Changes for Memory Efficiency The architecture has been modified to reduce KV-cache memory usage, which tends to increase with long context. 5-to-1 interleaved attention The updated model architecture is composed of repeating interleaving blocks, each containing 5 local attention layers with a sliding window of 1024 and 1 global attention layer. This design enables the model to capture both short- and long-range dependencies, leading to more accurate and contextually relevant responses. Note: Gemma 1 relied solely on global attention, whereas Gemma 2 introduced a hybrid approach by alternating between local and global attention layers. Gemma 3 integrates 5 dedicated local attention layers, resulting in responses that are both more precise and contextually appropriate.

No softcapping Both Gemma 2 and Gemma 3 utilize Grouped-Query Attention (GQA) with post-norm and pre-norm with RMSNorm. However, Gemma 3 gains both improved accuracy and faster processing speeds by adopting QK-norm in place of Gemma 2’s soft-capping mechanism.

Longer Context As a result of the architectural changes discussed above, Gemma 3 utilizes interleaved attention to decrease memory requirements, enabling support for an extended context length. This allows for the analysis of longer documents and conversations without losing context. Specifically, it can handle 32k tokens for the 1B model and 128k tokens for larger models. Note: The 128k tokens context window allows the model to process an amount of text as long as a typical novel (around 80k words). This window size is approximately 96k words, 198 pages, 500 images, or 8+ minutes of video at 1 fps.

Vision Encoder and Processing Gemma 3 only uses bidirectional attention with image inputs. Normal attention (a.k.a uni-directional attention) is like reading. Imagine reading a book. You understand each word by considering the words that came before it. This is how typical attention works in language models. It’s sequential and looks backward to build context. On the other hand, bidirectional attention is like seeing a puzzle. Think of an image as a jigsaw puzzle. “Image Tokens” are like individual puzzle pieces. So it means each piece “looks at” and connects with every other piece in the image, regardless of their position. It considers the whole picture at once, not just a sequence. This gives a complete understanding because every part is related to every other part. So why not always bidirectional? While bidirectional attention (seeing the whole context) sounds better, it’s not always used for text. It’s all about the task: Understanding (Bidirectional is Good)

For tasks where we have the entire text and need to deeply understand it (like in models such as BERT), bidirectional attention is great. Prediction (Uni-directional is Better)

When the task is to predict the next word or generate text, a one-directional (autoregressive) approach is more natural. Predicting what comes next is inherently sequential. It’s also often more computationally efficient. The key difference is that the bidirectional approach is used when the model isn’t creating a sequence. The following visualization illustrates the attention mechanism in Gemma 3. Code:

from transformers.utils.attention_visualizer import AttentionMaskVisualizer visualizer = AttentionMaskVisualizer ( "google/gemma-3-4b-it" ) visualizer ( "<start_of_turn>user

<img>What is this?<end_of_turn>

<start_of_turn>model

It's an image of a cat.<end_of_turn>" ) Copied

Output:

You can also see how this attention mechanism differs from that of PaliGemma. To provide context for this comparison, PaliGemma operates by receiving one or more images along with a text-based task description (the prompt or prefix), and subsequently generates its prediction as a text string (the answer or suffix) in an autoregressive manner. Code:

visualizer = AttentionMaskVisualizer ( "google/paligemma2-3b-mix-224" ) visualizer ( "<img> caption en" , suffix = "a cat standing on a beach." ) Copied

Output

New tokenizer Gemma 3 has improved multilingual capabilities due to a revisited data mixture with an increased amount of multilingual data (both monolingual and parallel). Gemma 3 also introduces an improved tokenizer. The vocabulary size has been changed to 262k, but uses the same SentencePiece tokenizer. To avoid errors, use the new tokenizer with Gemma 3. This is the same tokenizer as Gemini which is more balanced for non-English languages.

Gemma 3 27B

Gemma3ForConditionalGeneration ( ( vision_tower ): SiglipVisionModel ( ( vision_model ): SiglipVisionTransformer ( ( embeddings ): SiglipVisionEmbeddings ( ( patch_embedding ): Conv2d ( 3 , 1152 , kernel_size = ( 14 , 14 ), stride = ( 14 , 14 ), padding = valid ) ( position_embedding ): Embedding ( 4096 , 1152 ) ) ( encoder ): SiglipEncoder ( ( layers ): ModuleList ( ( 0 - 26 ): 27 x SiglipEncoderLayer ( ( self_attn ): SiglipSdpaAttention ( ( k_proj ): Linear ( in_features = 1152 , out_features = 1152 , bias = True ) ( v_proj ): Linear ( in_features = 1152 , out_features = 1152 , bias = True ) ( q_proj ): Linear ( in_features = 1152 , out_features = 1152 , bias = True ) ( out_proj ): Linear ( in_features = 1152 , out_features = 1152 , bias = True ) ) ( layer_norm1 ): LayerNorm (( 1152 ,), eps = 1e-06 , elementwise_affine = True ) ( mlp ): SiglipMLP ( ( activation_fn ): PytorchGELUTanh () ( fc1 ): Linear ( in_features = 1152 , out_features = 4304 , bias = True ) ( fc2 ): Linear ( in_features = 4304 , out_features = 1152 , bias = True ) ) ( layer_norm2 ): LayerNorm (( 1152 ,), eps = 1e-06 , elementwise_affine = True ) ) ) ) ( post_layernorm ): LayerNorm (( 1152 ,), eps = 1e-06 , elementwise_affine = True ) ) ) ( multi_modal_projector ): Gemma3MultiModalProjector ( ( mm_soft_emb_norm ): Gemma3RMSNorm (( 1152 ,), eps = 1e-06 ) ( avg_pool ): AvgPool2d ( kernel_size = 4 , stride = 4 , padding = 0 ) ) ( language_model ): Gemma3ForCausalLM ( ( model ): Gemma3TextModel ( ( embed_tokens ): Gemma3TextScaledWordEmbedding ( 262208 , 5376 , padding_idx = 0 ) ( layers ): ModuleList ( ( 0 - 61 ): 62 x Gemma3DecoderLayer ( ( self_attn ): Gemma3Attention ( ( q_proj ): Linear ( in_features = 5376 , out_features = 4096 , bias = False ) ( k_proj ): Linear ( in_features = 5376 , out_features = 2048 , bias = False ) ( v_proj ): Linear ( in_features = 5376 , out_features = 2048 , bias = False ) ( o_proj ): Linear ( in_features = 4096 , out_features = 5376 , bias = False ) ( q_norm ): Gemma3RMSNorm (( 128 ,), eps = 1e-06 ) ( k_norm ): Gemma3RMSNorm (( 128 ,), eps = 1e-06 ) ) ( mlp ): Gemma3MLP ( ( gate_proj ): Linear ( in_features = 5376 , out_features = 21504 , bias = False ) ( up_proj ): Linear ( in_features = 5376 , out_features = 21504 , bias = False ) ( down_proj ): Linear ( in_features = 21504 , out_features = 5376 , bias = False ) ( act_fn ): PytorchGELUTanh () ) ( input_layernorm ): Gemma3RMSNorm (( 5376 ,), eps = 1e-06 ) ( post_attention_layernorm ): Gemma3RMSNorm (( 5376 ,), eps = 1e-06 ) ( pre_feedforward_layernorm ): Gemma3RMSNorm (( 5376 ,), eps = 1e-06 ) ( post_feedforward_layernorm ): Gemma3RMSNorm (( 5376 ,), eps = 1e-06 ) ) ) ( norm ): Gemma3RMSNorm (( 5376 ,), eps = 1e-06 ) ( rotary_emb ): Gemma3RotaryEmbedding () ( rotary_emb_local ): Gemma3RotaryEmbedding () ) ( lm_head ): Linear ( in_features = 5376 , out_features = 262208 , bias = False ) ) ) Copied

Note: Technically RoPE (Rotary Positional Embedding) is inside the SDPA(Scaled Dot-Product Attention), but we simplified it in this diagram. Please see the code for the precise architectural details.

Gemma 3 1B