Create and edit images with Gemini 2.0 in preview

Based on the enthusiasm from developers, we are excited to announce that Image Generation capabilities are now available in preview with Gemini 2.0 Flash.

Developers can start integrating conversational image generation and editing with higher rate limits via the Gemini API in Google AI Studio today using the model name “gemini-2.0-flash-preview-image-generation”.



What's new in Gemini 2.0 Flash image generation

In addition to enabling higher rate limits and pricing, we have also improved the model with:

Better visual quality (vs experimental version)

More accurate text rendering (vs experimental version)

Significantly reduced filter block rates (vs experimental version)



Gemini 2.0 Flash image generation in action

We have loved seeing the community reception of Gemini's image generation capabilities. Here’s a closer look at some of the key functionalities developers have been excited about:



1) Recontextualize products in new environments.