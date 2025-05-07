Gemini / Google AI Studio

Create and edit images with Gemini 2.0 in preview

MAY 7, 2025
Kat Kampf Product Manager Google AI Studio

Based on the enthusiasm from developers, we are excited to announce that Image Generation capabilities are now available in preview with Gemini 2.0 Flash.

Developers can start integrating conversational image generation and editing with higher rate limits via the Gemini API in Google AI Studio today using the model name “gemini-2.0-flash-preview-image-generation”.


What's new in Gemini 2.0 Flash image generation

In addition to enabling higher rate limits and pricing, we have also improved the model with:

  • Better visual quality (vs experimental version)

  • More accurate text rendering (vs experimental version)

  • Significantly reduced filter block rates (vs experimental version)


Gemini 2.0 Flash image generation in action

We have loved seeing the community reception of Gemini's image generation capabilities. Here’s a closer look at some of the key functionalities developers have been excited about:


1) Recontextualize products in new environments.

Gemini 2.0 image recontextualization: before and after

2) Collaboratively edit images in real-time.

Try it today with the Gemini Co-Drawing Sample App in AI Studio.

3) Edit specific parts of images conversationally, without changing anything else.

Gemini 2.0 Flash conversational image editing - before and after

4) Dynamically create new product SKUs with text rendering and image.

Gemini 2.0 Flash dynamically creates new product SKUs with image
Gemini 2.0 Flash dynamically creating new product SKUs with text rendering - result

5) Ideate with Gemini 2.0 Flash as your partner:

(right click and open in new tab to view)

Start building with Gemini’s native image capabilities today

from google import genai
from google.genai import types
client = genai.Client(api_key="GEMINI_API_KEY")
response = client.models.generate_content(
   model="gemini-2.0-flash-preview-image-generation",
   contents=(
       "Show me how to bake a macaron with images."
   ),
   config=types.GenerateContentConfig(
        response_modalities=["TEXT", "IMAGE"]
   ),
)

You can read more about image generation in our API docs. This preview is available for developers to start building through Google AI Studio and Vertex AI .

We look forward to bringing further quality improvements, new capabilities, and expanded rate limits soon. We can’t wait to see what you build with Gemini 2.0 Flash Image Generation.

posted in:
