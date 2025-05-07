Create and edit images with Gemini 2.0 in preview

Based on the enthusiasm from developers, we are excited to announce that Image Generation capabilities are now available in preview with Gemini 2.0 Flash.
Developers can start integrating conversational image generation and editing with higher rate limits via the Gemini API in Google AI Studio today using the model name “gemini-2.0-flash-preview-image-generation”.
In addition to enabling higher rate limits and pricing, we have also improved the model with:
We have loved seeing the community reception of Gemini's image generation capabilities. Here’s a closer look at some of the key functionalities developers have been excited about:
Try it today with the Gemini Co-Drawing Sample App in AI Studio.
from google import genai
from google.genai import types
client = genai.Client(api_key="GEMINI_API_KEY")
response = client.models.generate_content(
model="gemini-2.0-flash-preview-image-generation",
contents=(
"Show me how to bake a macaron with images."
),
config=types.GenerateContentConfig(
response_modalities=["TEXT", "IMAGE"]
),
)
You can read more about image generation in our API docs. This preview is available for developers to start building through Google AI Studio and Vertex AI .
We look forward to bringing further quality improvements, new capabilities, and expanded rate limits soon. We can’t wait to see what you build with Gemini 2.0 Flash Image Generation.