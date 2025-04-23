Get ready for Google I/O: Program lineup revealed

The Google I/O agenda is live. We're excited to share Google’s biggest announcements across AI, Android, web, and cloud May 20-21. Tune in to learn how we’re making development easier so you can build faster.

We'll kick things off with the Google Keynote at 10:00 AM PT on May 20th, followed by the Developer Keynote at 1:30 PM PT. This year, we're live-streaming two days of sessions directly from Mountain View, bringing more of the I/O experience to you, wherever you are.

Here’s a sneak peek of what we’ll cover:

AI advancements: Learn how Gemini models enable you to build new applications and unlock new levels of productivity. Explore the flexibility offered by options like our Gemma open models and on-device capabilities.

Build excellent apps, across devices with Android: Crafting exceptional app experiences across devices is now even easier with Android. Dive into sessions focused on building intelligent apps with Google AI and boosting your productivity, alongside creating adaptive user experiences and leveraging the power of Google Play.

Powerful web, made easier: Exciting new features continue to accelerate web development, helping you to build richer, more reliable web experiences. We’ll share the latest innovations in web UI, Baseline progress, new multimodal built-in AI APIs using Gemini Nano, and how AI in DevTools streamline building innovative web experiences.



Plan your I/O

Join us online for livestreams May 20-21, followed by on-demand sessions and codelabs on May 22. Register today and explore the full program for sessions like these:

We're excited to share what's next and see what you build!