Farewell and thank you for the continued partnership, Francois Chollet!

Today, we're announcing that Francois Chollet, the creator of Keras and a leading figure in the AI world, is embarking on a new chapter in his career outside of Google. While we are sad to see him go, we are incredibly proud of his immense contributions and excited to see what he accomplishes next.

With over two million users, Keras has become a cornerstone of AI development, streamlining complex workflows and democratizing access to cutting-edge technology. It powers numerous applications at Google and across the world, from the Waymo autonomous cars, to your daily YouTube, Netflix, and Spotify recommendations.

Importantly, Francois remains deeply committed to the future of Keras and its continued support for JAX, TensorFlow, and PyTorch. He will continue contributing to the project and overseeing its roadmap. The Keras team at Google will continue to collaborate with Francois in the open-source community, and wish him all the best in his future endeavors.

Google’s continued investment in Keras 3 demonstrates our commitment to support major ML frameworks and offer ML developers framework optionality. Our recent launch of Keras Hub is also a significant step towards democratizing access to powerful AI tools and accelerating the development of innovative multimodal applications.

Francois, thank you for everything. Your contributions have left an indelible mark on machine learning frameworks and the broader AI landscape. We encourage everyone to continue following Francois’s work. Stay connected with him and the Keras project through:



And stay tuned for new exciting developments in AI frameworks at Google as we reinforce our commitment to an open AI ecosystem.