Dive Deep into Gemini: Explore Starter Apps in AI Studio

Ready to start building with Gemini 2.0? We've released a set of starter apps designed to showcase Gemini's core capabilities and provide you with a solid foundation for your next AI-powered project. These aren't just toy demos – they're springboards, fully open-sourced on GitHub, and now seamlessly integrated with Google AI Studio.
Developers are already leveraging these starter apps within Google AI Studio to create impressive demos and prototypes. Take a look at how Bilawal Sidhu used the Video Analyzer app to build a video summarization demo, all within Google AI Studio. Noted developer and writer Simon Willison also highlighted these apps in his recent blog post, further emphasizing their utility for rapid prototyping and experimentation.
Let's break down what these starter apps offer and how they can accelerate your development workflow, especially within the streamlined Google AI Studio environment:
1. Spatial Understanding: Unlock Advanced Scene Understanding with this App
The Spatial Understanding app, now available in Google AI Studio, empowers you to build applications with sophisticated visual AI. This app showcases Gemini's ability to analyze images, going beyond basic object recognition to provide a nuanced understanding of spatial relationships, including advanced 2D and 3D bounding box capabilities.
- Explore Advanced Spatial Reasoning: Experiment with Gemini's ability to understand spatial relationships between objects within an image, all through Google AI Studio's user-friendly interface.
- Experiment with 2D and 3D Bounding Boxes: Go beyond simple object detection. This app lets you explore Gemini's advanced bounding box capabilities, including the experimental 3D bounding boxes, to pinpoint object locations with greater accuracy.
- Jumpstart Complex Use Cases: Ideal for applications like robotics, augmented reality, image-based search, or automated analysis of complex visual data. Get the building blocks for advanced spatial reasoning right out of the box.
- Dive Deeper with the Code on GitHub: Want to customize the app or integrate it into your own projects? The full source code is available on GitHub, allowing you to tailor it to your specific needs.
2. Video Analyzer: Build Interactive Video Experiences with this Framework
The Video Analyzer app, ready to use in Google AI Studio, provides a framework for building applications that interact with video content in sophisticated ways. This interactive video player uses Gemini to extract a wealth of data from video streams.
- Rapid Prototyping for Video Interaction: Use Google AI Studio to quickly prototype video interactions like summarization, scene description, and text extraction.
- Explore Object Detection and Tracking: Experiment with Gemini's ability to identify and track objects within videos.
- Tailor it to Your Needs: Easily extend the core functionalities to create custom video search tools, automated content tagging systems, interactive educational platforms, or anything else you can imagine.
- Full Code Access on GitHub: For advanced customization and integration, the complete codebase is available on GitHub.
3. Map Explorer: Fuse Gemini's Intelligence with the Google Maps API for Location-Based Innovation
The Map Explorer app, now included in Google AI Studio, is your gateway to creating intelligent, location-aware applications. It seamlessly integrates Gemini's reasoning abilities with the power of the Google Maps API.
- Conversational Location Discovery: Experience how Gemini's conversational AI can help users discover locations based on natural language queries, all within the streamlined Google AI Studio interface.
- Experiment with Location-Based Interactions: Prototype location-based interactions and explore the possibilities of combining Gemini with the Google Maps API.
- Foundation for Location-Based Services: Build the next generation of travel planning tools, location-based games, or intelligent recommendation systems. This app provides the essential groundwork.
- Customize and Extend on GitHub: The full source code is also available on GitHub, providing you with the flexibility to build upon the core functionality and integrate it into your own projects.
Get hands-on using Starter Apps
These Apps are Ready for Your Contributions
We've done the heavy lifting to get you started, so you can jump right into building cutting-edge AI experiences. These starter apps are more than just examples; they're designed to be the starting point for your own innovative projects.
Here's what you can do:
- Clone the Repositories: Get instant access to the source code and start exploring.
- Customize and Extend: Tailor the apps to your specific needs and build upon the existing functionality.
- Integrate into Your Projects: Seamlessly integrate these capabilities into your existing applications.
- Contribute to the Community: Share your enhancements and help us improve these tools for everyone.
- Try them in Google AI Studio: Use the apps directly in Google AI Studio for rapid prototyping and experimentation.
We're excited to see what you build. Share your projects and feedback in the comments or on our developer forum!