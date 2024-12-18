Dive Deep into Gemini: Explore Starter Apps in AI Studio

Ready to start building with Gemini 2.0? We've released a set of starter apps designed to showcase Gemini's core capabilities and provide you with a solid foundation for your next AI-powered project. These aren't just toy demos – they're springboards, fully open-sourced on GitHub, and now seamlessly integrated with Google AI Studio.

Developers are already leveraging these starter apps within Google AI Studio to create impressive demos and prototypes. Take a look at how Bilawal Sidhu used the Video Analyzer app to build a video summarization demo, all within Google AI Studio. Noted developer and writer Simon Willison also highlighted these apps in his recent blog post, further emphasizing their utility for rapid prototyping and experimentation.

Let's break down what these starter apps offer and how they can accelerate your development workflow, especially within the streamlined Google AI Studio environment:



1. Spatial Understanding: Unlock Advanced Scene Understanding with this App

The Spatial Understanding app, now available in Google AI Studio, empowers you to build applications with sophisticated visual AI. This app showcases Gemini's ability to analyze images, going beyond basic object recognition to provide a nuanced understanding of spatial relationships, including advanced 2D and 3D bounding box capabilities.

Explore Advanced Spatial Reasoning: Experiment with Gemini's ability to understand spatial relationships between objects within an image, all through Google AI Studio's user-friendly interface.

Experiment with 2D and 3D Bounding Boxes: Go beyond simple object detection. This app lets you explore Gemini's advanced bounding box capabilities, including the experimental 3D bounding boxes, to pinpoint object locations with greater accuracy.

Jumpstart Complex Use Cases: Ideal for applications like robotics, augmented reality, image-based search, or automated analysis of complex visual data. Get the building blocks for advanced spatial reasoning right out of the box.