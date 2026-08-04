A unified API for AI model routing

When building AI applications, developers need the freedom to route traffic to the best model for the job without hardcoding endpoints or managing open-source proxies. Google Cloud API Gateway now offers model routing in Public Preview to solve this. It provides a lightweight, serverless ingress layer that accepts OpenAI-compatible requests and dynamically routes them to Gemini, Claude, or OpenAI OSS-GPT.

API Gateway can be used standalone for simple rate limiting and token tracking, or paired seamlessly with the Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform. For example, you can route your agent's egress through Agent Gateway for strict security governance, and then pass the request to API Gateway to handle dynamic routing to Google-hosted LLMs. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to configure your routing logic.

Routing your traffic

Setting up your model routing logic takes just a few steps: