How to use Google microbenchmarks for evaluating TPU performance

Determining the empirical performance of TPUs requires moving beyond product specifications to granular, real-world measurements. While theoretical throughput metrics indicate significant computational power, the critical measure remains how these accelerators behave within specific architectural environments and workload constraints. To help, we authored a microbenchmark suite to evaluate TPUs for sample workloads.

Microbenchmarks are critical tools in evaluating accelerators like TPUs because they offer granular, quantitative measures of fundamental hardware capabilities. They segment performance evaluation into key functional areas, allowing you to accurately assess whether a device is achieving its theoretical performance specifications, and to identify specific performance gaps or architecture-specific bottlenecks.

In this blog, we take a closer look at the microbenchmark suite: what it measures, how it relates to the TPU architecture, and how to tune it. We also present a case study on a sample workload.

Key categories and metrics

The microbenchmark suite provides standardized performance evaluations across five core areas:

Network : Characterizes interconnect performance for collective communication operations essential for scaling models across multiple chips through inter-chip interconnect (ICI). Key tests include all-gather , all-reduce , reduce-scatter , and all-to-all . Metrics include throughput (GB/s), and latency (seconds).

: Characterizes interconnect performance for collective communication operations essential for scaling models across multiple chips through inter-chip interconnect (ICI). Key tests include , , , and . Metrics include throughput (GB/s), and latency (seconds). Compute : Quantifies raw computational throughput. The primary operation is General Matrix Multiply (GEMM/Matmul), measured in TFLOPs and Model FLOPs Utilization (MFU), which indicates how effectively the workload utilizes the TPU's Matrix Unit (MXU) architecture.

: Quantifies raw computational throughput. The primary operation is General Matrix Multiply (GEMM/Matmul), measured in TFLOPs and Model FLOPs Utilization (MFU), which indicates how effectively the workload utilizes the TPU's Matrix Unit (MXU) architecture. High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) : Measures effective bandwidth to and from on-chip memory. This assesses the speed of basic memory access during large vector operations intended to saturate the memory fabric. The core metric is memory bandwidth measured in GB/s.

: Measures effective bandwidth to and from on-chip memory. This assesses the speed of basic memory access during large vector operations intended to saturate the memory fabric. The core metric is memory bandwidth measured in GB/s. Host Transfer : Characterizes I/O efficiency by measuring data transfer rates between the host CPU and accelerator HBM over the PCIe interconnect. This includes Host-to-Device (H2D) and Device-to-Host (D2H) transfers, measured in GB/s.

: Characterizes I/O efficiency by measuring data transfer rates between the host CPU and accelerator HBM over the PCIe interconnect. This includes Host-to-Device (H2D) and Device-to-Host (D2H) transfers, measured in GB/s. Ragged-Paged Attention (RPAv3): Focuses on benchmarks tailored for transformer-based models, specifically measuring throughput for primitives like Attention (tokamax splash) and Batch Matrix Multiplication (BMM). These help predict end-to-end inference performance and identify bottlenecks in Time-to-First-Token (TTFT) latency.

Microbenchmarking TPU modules

The Network, Compute, HBM, and Host Transfer microbenchmarks in our suite test isolated components, providing a granular assessment of theoretical performance. This detailed component analysis is crucial for debugging and optimizing system performance across various dimensions. For instance, it can help to identify whether a device is achieving its specifications or if specific architectural bottlenecks, such as VMEM locality or interconnect efficiency, are limiting the scale and speed of workloads.

Microbenchmark suite

The core tool for this kind of empirical evaluation is our accelerator-microbenchmarks GitHub repository. This suite provides a structured approach to hardware validation through several key directories: