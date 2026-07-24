Run Ray on TPU, Part 2: Ray AI libraries

TL;DR: Part 2 of 2. Part 1 covered the one hardware idea you need and the two layers underneath (GKE and Ray Core). This part shows the libraries you actually build with, Ray Serve, Ray Data, and Ray Train. Recap Quick recap if you're landing here first. Running Ray on TPU comes down to one caveat: TPU chips are wired into fixed groups called slices (host VMs sharing a high-speed link called the ICI), and a multi-host model has to land on one whole slice or its workers can't reach each other and the job hangs. Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) with the Ray Operator add-on provisions slices and labels their hosts, and a Ray Core primitive, slice_placement_group() , reserves a whole slice at once. You declare a topology (the slice shape, like 4x4 for 16 chips, for example) and the libraries below handle the placement for you. With Core handling placement underneath, the libraries all follow the same pattern: declare a topology, let Core reserve the slice. What changes per library is only what you declare it on. We'll go in the order most teams adopt them, serving first. Ray Serve on TPU Serving is where most teams start from. A model that needs several GPUs to fit can run on a single TPU host, and TPUs are often a more available and cost-effective option for inference. Ray Serve gives you the usual autoscaling, load-balancing, and multi-model composition, and on TPU it serves LLMs through vLLM, a high-throughput engine.

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The hard case is when a model is too big for one host (say one sharded tensor-parallel across 16 chips). That's where Serve clears it with a single extra field, topology.

accelerator_type: TPU-V6E accelerator_config: kind: tpu topology: "4x4" Plain text Copied

That one field is worth understanding, because getting it wrong is the classic multi-host TPU failure. With topology set, Serve's TPU backend skips its usual upfront placement group and defers to the replica, which creates a slice placement group at startup. That deferral is what keeps a tensor-parallel model's workers on one shared ICI mesh. Leave it off and Serve falls back to per-chip bundles; on a multi-host model those bundles can scatter across two slices, and because there's no ICI between slices, the workers never finish their first collective. You don't get a crash, you get a deployment that sits in DEPLOYING forever while you burn TPU-hours hunting for a bug that's really one missing line of YAML. So remember, topology field makes the difference. In practice you deploy a RayService (recommended over a raw RayCluster for production) on a published vLLM TPU image, wait for it to reach Running, and curl the endpoint. The official GKE tutorials cover Llama 3 8B and Mistral 7B on v5e, Llama 3.1 70B on v6e, and Stable Diffusion. The serve step of the get-started example walks the full deployment end to end. Ray Data on TPU: feeding the accelerators with iter_jax_batches A fast accelerator is only as useful as the data you can keep flowing into it, and TPUs are fast enough that a naive loader becomes the bottleneck. That's the problem iter_jax_batches() solves. It hands you batches that are already JAX arrays and already device-sharded, so a training input pipeline or a large batch-inference job pulls straight from a Ray Data pipeline with no host-side NumPy-to-JAX copy stalling the step.

ds = ray.data.read_parquet("gs://my-bucket/train/") for batch in ds.iter_jax_batches(batch_size=1024): # batch arrives as device-sharded JAX arrays, ready for the training step loss = train_step(batch) Python Copied

iter_jax_batches API does the device sharding for you, and it handles the ragged final batch (the one that isn't a clean multiple of your batch size) with an explicit choice of drop, pad, or raise, instead of a shape error three hours into a run. You can use it as the input side of a JaxTrainer job, and it's just as useful on its own for offline batch inference over a big dataset on a TPU slice. It landed recently in Ray, and the data step of the get-started example uses it for dataset prep and batch inference. Ray Train on TPU: distributed training with JaxTrainer Training used to be the confusing part of Ray on TPU, because of topology and having to account for the slice shape in your code. JaxTrainer addresses that. It brings Ray Train's training loop (checkpointing, fault tolerance, multi-slice scale-out) to JAX, Google's array and autodiff library and the native framework for TPU. You hand it a training function and a slice shape and Ray launches one worker per host, wires them into a single mesh, and runs your function on each.

from ray.train import ScalingConfig from ray.train.v2.jax import JaxTrainer def train_loop_per_worker(config): import jax # import jax INSIDE the worker fn (TPU requirement) # ... your JAX/Flax training step runs here, once per host ... trainer = JaxTrainer( train_loop_per_worker=train_loop_per_worker, scaling_config=ScalingConfig( use_tpu=True, topology="4x4", # the slice shape, NOT a chip count accelerator_type="TPU-V6E", ), ) trainer.fit() Python Copied