Announcing the Inaugural Google for Startups Accelerator: AI First cohort

Link copied to clipboard

Posted by Yariv Adan, Director of Cloud Conversational AI and Pati Jurek, Google for startups Accelerator Regional Lead

This article is also shared on Google Cloud Blog

Today’s startups are addressing the world's most pressing issues, and artificial intelligence (AI) is one of their most powerful tools. To empower startups to scale their business towards success in the rapidly evolving AI landscape, Google for Startups Accelerator: AI First offers a 10-week, equity-free program for AI-first startups in partnership with Google Cloud. Designed for seed to series A startups based in Europe and Israel, the program helps them grow and build responsibly with AI and machine learning (ML) from the ground up, with access to experts from Google Cloud and Google DeepMind, a mix of in-person and virtual activities, 1:1 mentoring, and group learning sessions.

In addition, the program features deep dives and workshops focused on product design, business growth, and leadership development. Startups that are selected for the cohort also benefit from dedicated Google AI technical expertise and receive credits via the Google for Startups Cloud Program.

Out of hundreds of impressive applications, today we welcome the inaugural cohort of the Google for Startups Accelerator: AI First. The program includes 13 groundbreaking startups from eight different countries, all focused on different verticals and with a diverse array of founder and executive backgrounds. All participants are leveraging AI and ML technologies to solve significant problems and have the potential to transform their respective industries.





Congratulations to the cohort!

We are thrilled to present the inaugural Google for Startups Accelerator: AI First cohort:

Annea.Ai (Germany) utilizes AI and Digital Twin technology to forecast and prevent possible breakdowns in renewable energy assets, such as wind turbines.

Checktur.io (Germany) empowers businesses to manage their commercial vehicle fleets efficiently via an end-to-end fleet asset management ecosystem while using AI models and data-driven insights.

Exactly.ai (UK) lets artists create images in their own unique style with a simple written description.

Neurons (Denmark) has developed a precise AI model that can measure human subconscious signals to predict marketing responses.

PACTA (Germany) provides AI-driven contract lifecycle management with an intelligent no-code workflow on one central legal platform.

Quantic Brains (Spain) empowers users to generate movies and video games using AI.

Sarus (France) builds a privacy layer for Analytics & AI and allows data practitioners to query sensitive data without having direct access to it.

Releva (Bulgaria) provides an all-in-one AI automation solution for eCommerce marketing.

Semantic Hub (Switzerland) uses AI leveraging multilingual Natural Language Understanding to help global biopharmaceutical companies understand the patient experience through first-hand testimonies on social media.

Vazy Data (France) allows anyone to analyze data without technical knowledge by using AI.

Visionary.AI (Israel) leverages cutting-edge AI to improve real-time video quality in challenging visual conditions like extreme low-light.

ZENPULSAR (UK) provides social media analytics from over 10 social media platforms to financial institutions and corporations to facilitate investment and business decisions.

Zaya AI (Romania) uses machine learning to better understand and diagnose diseases, assisting healthcare professionals to make timely and informed medical decisions.



