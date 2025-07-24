People of AI podcast Season 5 is here: Meet the builders shaping the future

Google’s People of AI podcast is back for Season 5! This season, the show is diving deep into the ever changing world of Artificial Intelligence with a fresh perspective: Builders, the people who are building AI. The definitions of what is possible, what it means to be a developer, and how people go about their day-to-day work is rapidly evolving. Concepts that showed up in research papers just a few years ago are quickly becoming core parts of the products and applications that millions of people use every day. Generative AI is now available in the palm of a hand (literally), it’s embedded in users’ favorite tools, and it is opening up imaginations in ways that once seemed like science fiction.
That's why this season, the podcast is shifting its focus to the builders – the developers, startups, founders, and the people who are actively shaping the future of AI by building it.
Tune into our first episode to explore the cutting edge of AI featuring Clement Farabet, VP of Research at Google DeepMind. We dive into the evolution of AI, from convolutional neural networks to transformers to the power of LLMs, and how these advancements are paving the way for agentic systems.
Clement shares his unique perspective as an engineer, entrepreneur, and self-proclaimed “mad scientist”, discussing the exciting possibilities and crucial challenges of building AI agents that can truly learn and act, be helpful in the real world, and do all this responsibly. Check out the episode:
In addition to a new focus, Ashley Oldacre is joined by veteran podcaster Christina Warren, bringing deep technical insights and a fresh perspective to the conversations. Together, they will take listeners behind the scenes of the startups, researchers, and industry leaders who are helping change the face of well…everything! They’ll give listeners the inside scoop on what problems the builders are trying to solve and where (and how!) AI fits into the solutions.
Here is a sneak peak of the guests for this season:
Season 5 of the People of AI podcast is your chance to peek behind the curtain and learn from the real-world innovators who are driving the AI revolution. Their stories will inspire you to think creatively, overcome challenges, and contribute to a future shaped by responsible and impactful AI.
