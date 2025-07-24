People of AI podcast Season 5 is here: Meet the builders shaping the future

Google’s People of AI podcast is back for Season 5! This season, the show is diving deep into the ever changing world of Artificial Intelligence with a fresh perspective: Builders, the people who are building AI. The definitions of what is possible, what it means to be a developer, and how people go about their day-to-day work is rapidly evolving. Concepts that showed up in research papers just a few years ago are quickly becoming core parts of the products and applications that millions of people use every day. Generative AI is now available in the palm of a hand (literally), it’s embedded in users’ favorite tools, and it is opening up imaginations in ways that once seemed like science fiction.

That's why this season, the podcast is shifting its focus to the builders – the developers, startups, founders, and the people who are actively shaping the future of AI by building it.

Tune into our first episode to explore the cutting edge of AI featuring Clement Farabet, VP of Research at Google DeepMind. We dive into the evolution of AI, from convolutional neural networks to transformers to the power of LLMs, and how these advancements are paving the way for agentic systems.

Clement shares his unique perspective as an engineer, entrepreneur, and self-proclaimed “mad scientist”, discussing the exciting possibilities and crucial challenges of building AI agents that can truly learn and act, be helpful in the real world, and do all this responsibly. Check out the episode: